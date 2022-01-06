To be clear, politicians have gerrymandered the heck out of these maps for partisan gain for decades; they just generally at least pretended it was done with actual constituents and fairness in mind.
In a growing number of cases, they’re dropping that pretense and acknowledging this practice for what it is — or what they think it should be: about protecting their own power.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in November responded angrily to Georgia Republicans who added some blue territory to her extremely conservative northwest Georgia district (she’s still completely safe) and tried to add another GOP-leaning district to the state’s map.
Mapmakers “chose to play politics with the map to add a seat going into ’22 when Republicans are going to take back the House big anyway,” Greene said, “but very likely lose [Georgia’s 6th District] and [Georgia’s 11th District] in 6 years due to Democratic growth.”
Greene added that the maps “should have fortified GOP districts for the long term instead” and called it “a losing strategy that leads into the slow slide of Georgia turning blue.”
Got that? She says the map-drawers “chose to play politics” but then just as quickly says they should have adopted the specific version of playing politics that she preferred — for the good of the party.
More recently, former Missouri governor and 2022 Senate candidate Eric Greitens on Wednesday attacked his state’s GOP map-drawers. Greitens complained not that the map was unfair but rather that it didn’t include as many GOP districts as possible.
To be clear, Trump took 57 percent of the vote in Missouri in 2020 and 56 percent in 2016. A map in which the GOP was favored in five of eight districts would give the GOP 62.5 percent of the state’s congressional seats.
Democrats in Maryland have cried foul over their party drawing seven of eight districts to be Democratic-leaning, rather than all eight. Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) has argued that the latter approach is warranted because of how much Republicans have stretched their own, superior advantage in redistricting elsewhere. (The GOP gets to draw more than twice as many districts.)
Raskin said Republicans “are now in the process of trying to gerrymander us into oblivion from Texas to Georgia to North Carolina to Michigan to Wisconsin.” He suggested not drawing eight Democratic-leaning districts would amount to unilateral disarmament, saying that “we have not only a political right, but I would argue an ethical duty, to do whatever we can to fight fire with fire, and try to defend democratic values and democratic process in America.”
(The Fix’s Amber Phillips wrote a must-read piece on whether Democrats might have buyer’s remorse over pushing good-government redistricting proposals, given they’ve been adopted much more in blue states and cost the party the ability to draw anywhere near as many seats as Republicans.)
Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) has offered similar sentiments. She used an expletive to describe state Democrats’ decision to remove some Democrats from her Las Vegas-based district — the safest in the state — to make two swing districts more favorable to the party.
Again, the reasoning wasn’t that this wasn’t fair — it was that it was bad politics.
“They could have created two safe seats for themselves and one swing — that would have been smart.” Titus told the local AFL-CIO. She projected that all three Democratic-leaning districts were “likely going down,” which would give Republicans all four districts in the state.
She said losing Democratic voters in her district “would have been worth it” if the party got two safe districts, but it didn’t.
New York is another state in which Democrats have some power to redraw their district lines. And in an interview with the New York Times in August, new governor Kathy Hochul (D) signaled she would use the process to benefit her party:
Do you plan to use your influence to help Democrats expand the House majority through the redistricting process?Yes. I am also the leader of the New York State Democratic Party. I embrace that.
Hochul’s comments are notable in that her predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo (D), was an advocate for making the process less political. He even cut a deal a decade ago to accept the then-GOP-controlled state Senate’s gerrymandered maps in exchange for Republicans supporting an anti-gerrymandering ballot initiative. (The measure passed but this week failed to deliver on the promises of nonpartisanship.)
A victim of that process? Then-Rep. Hochul, who lost her House district after one term when it was drawn to be more conservative.
That evolution in the New York governor’s mansion is a telling one. Again, is it surprising that this is how it works? Of course not. We’ve known as much for a long time. If anything, you could call it refreshing honesty that people are saying these things out in the open.
But almost completely absent in these comments is anything amounting to a consideration of what’s best for communities within these districts. It’s all just one big game of cutting up maps to create the most advantageous puzzle. And treating it as such publicly and so cavalierly isn’t exactly a good omen for efforts to depoliticize the process — however plausible those efforts actually remain these days.