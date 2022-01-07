In doing so, Biden sharply raised the stakes for the visit he and Vice President Harris will make to Atlanta on Tuesday to make the case that passing stalled Democratic legislation in Congress is the best response to the GOP drive to rewrite election rules since his 2020 victory.
“Right now, in state after state, new laws are being written — not to protect the vote, but to deny it; not only to suppress the vote, but to subvert it; not to strengthen or protect our democracy, but because the former president lost,” the president said from the Capitol’s Statuary Hall Thursday.
“It’s wrong. It’s undemocratic. And frankly, it’s un-American,” Biden said in his speech, which neither called Trump out by name nor suggested any remedies to a Republican endeavor he has regularly described in apocalyptic terms.
The two themes are closely related. Spurred on by the former president’s farcical claims to have been cheated out of a second term, GOP officeholders have been installing Trump loyalists in positions with control of state elections, changing election rules, and enlisting candidates who profess to believe his “Big Lie.”
Biden has revisited the theme of voting rights since taking office, but began a fresh push on the issue last month as his Build Back Better legislation stalled, one of several progressive priorities he wasn’t able to deliver in the past year. His speech on Thursday harked back to his rhetoric about Trump during the 2020 campaign, urging voters to see the election as a stark choice, not a referendum, something some Democrats says could help them in the midterms.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki later made clear Tuesday’s remarks would center on calling for passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, both stalled in the Senate because of GOP opposition and the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overcome. To date, Biden has not had enough Democratic support to change Senate rules, which requires all 50 members of his party to band together.
The bill named for the late John Lewis, a civil rights icon and congressman from Georgia, would reinstate federal oversight when states and local governments look to change voting laws. The other bill would let voters register and vote on the same day, create national standards for voting by mail, limit purges of voter rolls, and make Election Day a holiday, among other things.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told his colleagues this week they would vote no later than Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on altering Senate procedures if Republicans continue to block those two bills.
What’s different this time, a reporter asked Psaki.
“He is going to be delivering this speech at a time where it is going to be under active discussion and debate in the Senate, which is an important component,” she said. “And in the week leading up to Martin Luther King Day, which is an important moment to remember and recognize many of the sacrifices that important leaders in our history have made.”
She declined to say explicitly whether the president, who came out last month in favor of carving out an exception to the filibuster to pass voting-rights legislation, would make that case in Atlanta.
The backstory
Biden’s reluctance to be more aggressive on that score has frustrated progressives and civil rights leaders for much of his first year, which ended with a lot of their top policy goals unmet.
That frustration has followed him into 2022. A coalition of voting-rights groups in Georgia, where a January 2020 special election gave Democrats control of the Senate, warned Biden and Harris Thursday not to bother with Tuesday’s planned visit to Atlanta unless they pack a concrete plan to advance the voting rights legislation, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell reported Thursday.
“Georgia voters made history and made their voices heard, overcoming obstacles, threats, and suppressive laws to deliver the White House and the US Senate,” the statement said. “In return, a visit has been forced on them, requiring them to accept political platitudes and repetitious, bland promises. Such an empty gesture, without concrete action, without signs of real, tangible work, is unacceptable.”
And, the group said, it will “reject any visit by President Biden that does not include an announcement of a finalized voting rights plan that will pass both chambers, not be stopped by the filibuster, and be signed into law; anything less is insufficient and unwelcome.”
It’s not clear they’ll get that, at least not in that level of detail.
Biden will talk “about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections,” Psaki said Thursday.
“He'll talk about the specifics, and he's very focused on people in the country understanding and knowing what is in this legislation,” she said. “Why is it so important to pass these pieces of legislation? What is at risk? What needs to be protected?”
Will it be enough to unite Senate Democrats? We may know in a few weeks.
What's happening now
White House preparing to ask Congress for more funding for therapeutics, vaccines, other covid health needs
“Officials in the White House Office of Management and Budget and Department of Health and Human Services have started putting together a longer-term funding request that is expected to ask Congress for tens of billions of dollars more, likely centered around covid therapeutics and ramping up vaccine distribution, [three people with knowledge of the matter said]. The request is also expected to include money to assist in global vaccine efforts,” Jeff Stein, Tyler Pager and Dan Diamond scoop.
U.S. economy added just 199,000 jobs in December, before labor market confronted omicron surge
“On the other hand, the unemployment rate, which is calculated from a different survey, sunk to 3.9 percent, from 4.2 percent in November — nearing its 3.5 percent lowpoint from February 2020,” Eli Rosenberg reports.
Battle over Biden’s vaccine rules for workers arrives at Supreme Court
“The justices will hear hours of arguments over a vaccine-or-test requirement for workers at the country’s largest companies, and a separate vaccine mandate for health-care personnel at facilities that receive federal Medicaid and Medicare funds,” Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow report.
Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery to be sentenced Friday
“A judge is expected to decide Friday if three White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will have a chance for parole as they serve life sentences in prison,” Hannah Knowles reports.
Lunchtime reads from The Post
20 years later: No escape from Guantánamo
“Since its opening in 2002, Guantánamo has become a global symbol of American abuse and a recruitment tool for terrorists. The prison will turn 20 on Jan. 11, with 39 detainees remaining. Only two of them have been convicted. It remains unclear when the other 10 men who face terrorism charges, including the five implicated in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, will stand trial,” Abigail Hauslohner reports.
“[Hisham Bin Ali Bin Amor Sliti] arrived at the military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in 2002, as the facility was rapidly filling with people the U.S. government had apprehended abroad in its new war on terror. Like the vast majority of the 780 men eventually detained there, he was never charged with a crime. When Sliti was released after 12 years, the U.S. sent him to Slovakia, instead of home to Tunisia.”
- “Forging a life in Slovakia has been hard, Sliti said. Stigma, poverty and continuing persecution on top of the years of abuse endured at Guantánamo present formidable obstacles to resettlement, said former detainees and their attorneys. The Americans falsely imprisoned and tortured them, deprived them of any public exoneration, and then abandoned them after their release, the men said.”
… and beyond
A high-risk medical device didn’t meet federal standards. The government paid millions for more.
“In 2014, when the Food and Drug Administration found serious problems with a life-sustaining heart pump, its warning letter to the manufacturer threatened to notify other federal health agencies about the inspection’s findings,” ProPublica's Neil Bedi reports. “But for years, no such alert ever went out. Instead, the agency added the warning letter to an online database alongside thousands of others, following its typical procedures, an FDA spokesperson said.”
“Agencies such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs went on paying to implant the HeartWare Ventricular Assist Device, or HVAD, in new patients even though federal inspectors had found problems with the device linked to patient deaths and injuries.”
The Navy told this military family they were safe from toxic water. Then both their children ended up in the ER.
“On Dec. 13, Army Maj. Amanda Feindt’s 4-year-old daughter woke up before dawn with uncontrollable vomiting, severe abdominal pain and diarrhea,” Haley Britzky reports for Task and Purpose.
“Within a few hours, Amanda’s husband Patrick was taking their little girl to the emergency room at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Feindts, like thousands of other military families, had learned that their water was likely contaminated with jet fuel that leaked from a Navy fuel storage facility weeks before. Amanda and Patrick suspected that their daughter’s illness could be attributed to the water contamination, though they weren’t sure how; they’d been told by the Navy that the water for their Ford Island neighborhood was fine.”
The Biden agenda
Biden breaks his silence: Inside his decision to forcefully denounce Trump
“Biden’s remarks do not mark a permanent shift in strategy about how to handle Trump, according to the president’s aides and allies. Rather, they said, Biden felt he had no choice but to directly address Trump’s culpability in the Capitol insurrection last Jan. 6 and the threat he poses to democracy,” Tyler Pager and Annie Linskey report.
“[The president] and his team also calculated that his speech at Thursday’s remembrance event would draw maximum media attention. Indeed, all three broadcast networks as well as Fox News Channel, which does not consistently air Biden’s speeches, carried his remarks live.”
Biden lays out the stakes for democracy. Can he sustain the case?
“Beyond a rhetorical campaign to admonish Trump and his followers, some officials in the field are seeking more substantive actions from the administration,” Politico’s Laura Barrón-López reports.
“My question is, what follows?” said Rick Hasen, election law expert and professor at University of California Irvine.
“We had [Attorney General] Merrick Garland speak yesterday and talk about going after those who attacked our democracy at any level. And we have today the vice president and the president saying that action is necessary to protect our democracy and peaceful transitions of power,” Hasen continued. “The question is what the administration can and will do to actually fulfill those promises of protecting our democracy.”
White House nominates airborne officer to lead central command
“President Biden has nominated a top Army general to be the next commander of U.S. military operations that include the Middle East as the Biden administration’s attempt to shift toward China has been complicated by the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iran’s regional and nuclear ambitions,” the Wall Street Journal’s Gordon Lubold and Nancy A. Youssef report.
“The administration on Wednesday nominated Army Lt. Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla to lead the military’s Central Command, according to U.S. officials and congressional records. If confirmed by the Senate, Gen. Kurilla would succeed Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, who has led the command since March 2019 and whose tenure is slated to end April 1.”
Spread of omicron variant around the world, visualized
The omicron variant is taking over the world faster than delta spread a year ago. The new variant was first identified in November and quickly became the dominant variant around the world.
Hot on the left
Spinning their wheels in the Senate
“The two voting rights bills being discussed are the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” the American Prospect's David Dayen explains. “Both of these are noble efforts that will improve voter access, but they do not address the biggest threat to elections and democracy.”
“The real problem, both immediate and long-term, is that the path to passage is completely unclear. You’re not going to get Republican votes for either of these bills … So there still aren’t 60 votes for any bill that would safeguard elections, and there still aren’t 50 votes to break down the Senate’s rules barriers to allow such a bill to pass by a simple majority. That makes the next couple of weeks in the Senate an exercise in wheel-spinning, unless something changes.”
Hot on the right
House Intel’s next top Republican prepares a sharp turn from the Trump years
“Rep. Mike Turner, the new top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, wants to turn the page on the panel’s partisan past. He’s got his work cut out for him,” Politico's Olivia Beavers and Andrew Desiderio report.
“The Ohioan hopes to repair cross-aisle relationships tattered by the panel’s politically charged investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and its subsequent prominence in Trump’s first impeachment. Reorienting the panel toward its original mission of empowering the intelligence community, however, requires Republicans to reckon with the lightning-rod status that current Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) maintains on the right.”
- “It’s an atmosphere that Turner himself has contributed to. Turner signed onto a 2019 letter calling for Schiff’s removal, but repeatedly declined to endorse an ouster of the California Democrat in an interview this week — a possible sign of a detente."
Today in Washington
The Bidens will tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., at 5:30 p.m.
At 6:35 p.m., they'll meet with families affected by the Marshall Fire and Biden will speak.
The Bidens will depart Colorado at 8:35 p.m. for Las Vegas, where they will spend the night ahead of former Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid’s funeral.
In closing
Happy Friday, all. Please enjoy this video CNN's Kristin Wilson captured Labi, the Capitol Police dog, learning about marble floors.
Thanks for reading. See you next week.