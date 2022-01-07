The filibuster is a centuries-old tool that allows the minority party to block legislation even though it doesn’t have a majority of votes in the Senate. Its existence is a central difference between the House and the Senate. In the House, whichever party has the majority can do pretty much whatever it wants. In the Senate, you have to find consensus, since controversial legislation often requires 60 votes to pass, and rarely does one party have 60 out of 100 senators.