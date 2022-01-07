But tacit social contracts work only until they fail. Nazarbayev became progressively less adept at placating labor mobilizers, youth activists, pensioners and wage laborers, among other groups. He formally stepped down in 2019 but continued to guide policymaking behind the scenes. As commodity prices and sudden currency devaluations ratcheted up the cost of living, many young people started to ask what the “old man” had done for them lately. While the government promised reforms, few concrete achievements emerged.