So, entering the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, Cruz (R-Tex.) was quickly disadvantaged against Donald Trump. Trump had three advantages: He was an active participant in the right-wing media ecosystem, so he spoke its language fluently. He had a real objection to the political establishment that contrasted with Cruz’s efforts to leverage anti-establishment fervor in order to join it. And Trump acted on an instinct that Cruz didn’t have.
Cruz has long prided himself on his debate skills, a confidence that is directly linked to a sense that you can convincingly make a case you don’t really believe. But trying to constantly calculate your ideal position leaves you vulnerable to overcorrection.
We come to Thursday night. Cruz appears on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to defend himself against criticism that Carlson leveled the night before: that Cruz was unduly harsh in labeling Jan. 6 Capitol riot participants as “terrorists.” The senator collapsed into sycophancy, trying to use his sharply honed debate skills to reframe his intent as surely as he tried, in the days before the riot, to both play to the far right’s fury and maintain some connection to reality. Again, though, his capacity for convincing others came up short.
As The Post’s Aaron Blake documents, Cruz had used the same language repeatedly without much contention. After all, scores of people engaged in a violent, politically motivated attack on police officers, the sort of thing that, in other contexts, Fox News would describe in much more ferocious terms than “terrorist.” But in the year since the Capitol attack, the far right, like a murmuration of unsettled birds, has stretched its boundaries in describing the riot to demand that those arrested for it be considered political prisoners suffering at the hands of a fascist Democratic president.
Carlson, who is far more fluent in the evolutions of opinion within that universe, has helped guide this new standard, arguing repeatedly that the Biden administration hopes to brand all conservatives as violent extremists. This is why he was going after Cruz, too: policing how the collective right unites in its discussion of what occurred.
It’s worth stepping back and recognizing how weird this is. What happened on Jan. 6, 2021, was a staggering break from what we would expect to see in the wake of a presidential election and a stark warning about the ways in which American politics has shifted in recent years. In the hours after the attack occurred, there was broad consensus that it was unacceptable and beyond the pale. But, slowly and surely, the murmuration absorbed and reprocessed the events of the day.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who gave an impassioned speech on the evening of Jan. 6 last year in which he apparently swore off his fealty to Trump, now again seeks the right’s warm embrace — or, at least, fears its icy rejection. Biden’s Thursday speech calling out Trump’s obvious role in spurring the attack became, in Graham’s formulation, a “brazen politicization” of the Capitol riot, as though the riot was a hurricane that swept into Washington without any intended political effect. The specific goal of that violence was to upend American democracy, something that is hard to consider outside the context of politics.
I use the examples of Graham and Cruz here because they were central to the far right’s first major success in pulling the establishment to the right: Trump’s candidacy itself.
In July 2015, Trump’s announced candidacy seemed like a joke. He had no experience, carried a ton of baggage that contrasted with the stated values of the conservative Republican base and simply parroted Breitbartian rhetoric about immigrants and Democrats. The establishment laughed at him and planned around him. Cruz and Graham both excoriated him as dangerous and dishonest. And then, on the strength of his ability to excite the fringe and mollify the moderates, Trump won.
Graham and Cruz fell in line, gradually working their way back into the wary graces of the more vocal elements of their party’s base. Each later won reelection. But their navigation of the far right was like a novice kayaker in a Category 4 rapids — risky and unpleasant. When there appeared to be space to distance themselves from Trump after Jan. 6, each did so to some extent. And now they’re back.
A decade ago, with the emergence of the tea party, the Republican establishment first started trying to corral the energy of the far right for its own purposes. As I’ve written before, Trump tipped the balance away from the establishment, pushing the GOP into a position of seeking rather than doling out the right’s power.
Though by now an important figurehead, Trump was always a vehicle for that power, not the embodiment of it. We see how that power is detached from him in more ways of late, from this policing about the fate of those arrested on Jan. 6 (a fight to which Trump was fairly late) to the backlash against his comments about being vaccinated. Trump’s voice has been diminished by his ouster from Twitter and the White House, and large parts of the right have moved on from him, often while still claiming to act in his name or to his benefit.
Cruz’s supplication on Fox News was embarrassing to watch, an immediate manifestation of the transfer of power from the establishment to the vocal fringe. The rationale on Cruz’s end seems clear: He thinks maybe he can win the Republican presidential nomination sometime soon and so needs to keep that kayak afloat a bit longer.
But we should recognize this particular embarrassment for what it was. Cruz and other Republicans are trying to navigate those rapids while still anchored at points to reality. And then, to extend the metaphor even further, they often risk drowning. The only way to do it is to float free until you reach the waterfall.