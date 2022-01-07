Though by now an important figurehead, Trump was always a vehicle for that power, not the embodiment of it. We see how that power is detached from him in more ways of late, from this policing about the fate of those arrested on Jan. 6 (a fight to which Trump was fairly late) to the backlash against his comments about being vaccinated. Trump’s voice has been diminished by his ouster from Twitter and the White House, and large parts of the right have moved on from him, often while still claiming to act in his name or to his benefit.