Much has been made about Cruz’s groveling appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show Thursday and what it says about power dynamics in the modern GOP. But their conversation was also notable for another reason: It demonstrated yet another attempt to retcon the Capitol riot using an utterly misleading presentation.
Initially, the biggest example of this was arguing that it wasn’t an “insurrection.” (Never mind that GOP leaders and even Trump’s impeachment defense initially acknowledged it was exactly that, and that it obviously met that definition). Now, it involves arguing that it wasn’t terrorism.
There is certainly a valid debate over whether Jan. 6 qualifies as terrorism — just not for the reasons laid out by Carlson and Cruz.
After the two went back and forth for a while, with Cruz trying to back down but Carlson saying he didn’t believe Cruz’s explanation and that Cruz had “lied” about it being terrorism, they dived into the distinctions. Cruz said he had frequently described attacking police — as many Capitol rioters did — as terrorism, and that’s all he meant here.
Let’s set aside for the moment that Cruz’s previous comments invoking the word “terrorism” drew no such distinction; he used the phrase “terrorist attack” quite broadly to describe Jan. 6, in fact, just as he did Wednesday.
What he described as the one actual example of terrorism doesn’t really fit — even as the attack could legally qualify as terrorism for a number of other reasons.
A week after Jan. 6, and shortly after Cruz labeled the attack terrorism repeatedly, the Congressional Research Service issued a report on whether the rioters might have been engaged in terrorism. It cited two definitions:
- The Code of Federal Regulations: “The unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.”
- The federal criminal code’s definition: “Acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State” that “appear to be intended … to intimidate or coerce a civilian population … to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion … or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and … occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”
The CRS report is uncharacteristically definitive on this point, saying, “The participants’ actions seem to fit both definitions.” And they do. This was clearly intended to influence the work of a government using intimidation or coercion. It’s difficult to understand it as anything else.
Where things get a little hairier — and where the conversation Thursday night on Fox News devolved — is when it comes to actual criminal charges involving terrorism.
“How many people have been charged with terrorism on January 6th?” Carlson asked Cruz. “Like, why did you use that word?”
And the thing is, he’s kind of right: Nobody has been charged with terrorism for their Jan. 6 actions. But it’s also a straw man, because strictly speaking, domestic terrorism isn’t a chargeable crime — at least not by itself. Instead, it’s something that can be used to increase sentences for other crimes.
Just a day before Cruz’s comments set the MAGA movement off, Politico’s Josh Gerstein dived into this question:
Seeking to satisfy a large swath of the public outraged by the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors have declared that the event “certainly” qualifies as domestic terrorism. But they’ve kept their powder dry thus far on invoking the terrorism sentencing boost — potentially because its impact can be so severe....Invoking the terrorism enhancement typically adds about 15 years in prison to a defendant’s recommended sentence, sets the minimum calculation at 17 and a half years, and also flips the person charged into the criminal-history category used for serial offenders.While prosecutors have yet to actually call for the enhancement at a sentencing for a Capitol riot defendant, the terrorism-related provision is playing a significant role behind the scenes.At pretrial hearings, defense attorneys have indicated that they were unwilling to consider plea deals for their clients because prosecutors would not agree to refrain from seeking the domestic terrorism charges. In other cases, prosecutors seem to have dropped the enhancement, in exchange for cooperation from particular defendants.
As Reuters reporter Brad Heath noted shortly after the Carlson-Cruz interview, despite the lack of attempts to increase sentences using the terrorism sentencing boost, prosecutors have used the word in more than 150 cases.
Interestingly, as Gerstein noted in his prescient piece, the government has specified 57 crimes that can trigger a lengthier sentence if they qualify as domestic terrorism. But one that isn’t on the list is the one example Cruz highlighted — attacking police officers:
Assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon, a potential 20-year felony, isn’t on the list. Nor is obstruction of an official proceeding, another 20-year felony, or interfering with police during civil disorder, a five-year felony.
Many of the actual, potentially provable Jan. 6 crimes that could involve the terrorism sentencing boost are smaller crimes, including destruction or “depredation” of federal property. That leaves prosecutors with a decision about whether to threaten someone with many years in prison for breaking a window, for example — something that has come up in the context of Jan. 6 — if their intent was to intimidate or coerce the government.
Thus far, prosecutors seem more content to use a potential terrorism sentencing boost as a bargaining chip than something they’ll actually pursue, for a whole host of reasons including how harsh such sentences can be.
And that’s relatively par for the course, including when it comes to those who engaged in violent actions and protests during racial justice demonstrations and other politically tinged matters that could seemingly qualify under the definitions at the top.
It’s certainly a grayer area than whether Jan. 6 qualified as an “insurrection” — especially if nobody is ultimately sentenced with a domestic terrorism enhancement, and given the connotations that come with the label “terrorist.” Even Attorney General Merrick Garland, in his speech Wednesday, notably avoided the word.
But as Cruz’s commentary demonstrated — even in backing off his terrorism labeling — one needn’t cite a sentence invoking terrorism (or even one that could plausibly be criminally proved as such) to regard something broader as terrorism, morally speaking. Cruz knew that for 364 days and seems to still know that, but the politics of it demanded a different approach.