Rush: Well, I think that he’s off base. His attitude is flying in the face of the realities of so many people in West Virginia. Maybe he has become too much of a rural elitist, that he can’t identify with the common man, the common woman, the common ordinary family in West Virginia. This notion that everyone who is in need is some kind of criminal, looking for some kind of advantage — I think that is so shortsighted, so morally incomprehensible and incorrect. Maybe Manchin needs to come off that boat that he’s living on and go back to the hills. He is living [on his houseboat] in the midst of the Potomac River, and maybe he has gotten Potomac fever, an extreme case of it.