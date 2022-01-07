The administration could be doing more: The authors say that the United States urgently needs “modern data infrastructure” that can provide real-time information on the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S., they argue, has been too reliant on data coming out of the United Kingdom and Israel. They also suggest phasing in vaccines targeting specific variants and investing in tests, vaccines and prevention, such as mailing vouchers to Americans that can be used to obtain free, high-quality face masks.