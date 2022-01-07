The Supreme Court’s special session today will consider whether the administration’s nationwide vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers can go forward. The two high stakes cases could help decide the fate of a critical component of the administration’s pandemic response.
It’s a big moment for Biden, who campaigned on ending the pandemic. Administration officials view vaccinations as key to controlling the coronavirus, as case counts soar to record levels due to the highly contagious omicron variant.
The vaccine rules were a method of last resort for the president. He tried coaxing Americans to get vaccinated, then offered incentives, and finally mandated the shot. But the vaccine rules have been the source of relentless attacks from Republicans, who sued to overturn them.
The justices will decide whether to allow the policies to be implemented while the legal battles challenging them continue. Here are four key questions ahead of today’s hearing:
1.Why were there lawsuits over the rules?
The crux of the arguments against the mandates comes down to this: vast federal overreach.
Republican-led states, businesses and religious groups filed lawsuits against the vaccine-or-test requirement for private employers with 100 workers or more. GOP states challenged the mandate for health-care workers.
- Businesses contend their requirement would exacerbate labor shortages and cost billions of dollars to comply.
- The states opposing the health care mandate argue such a requirement with “vast economic and political significance” should come from Congress, our colleagues Ann E. Marimow and Robert Barnes report.
The defense: The Biden administration argues the agencies have the authority and responsibility to protect workers in the midst of a deadly virus.
- “The need and the urgency for these policies is greater than ever, and we are confident in the legal authority for both policies,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
2. Where does the Supreme Court stand on vaccine mandates?
The high court has a history of supporting vaccine requirements, particularly from local governments and universities. For example: The justices allowed vaccine mandates for health-care workers in both Maine and New York to go forward earlier this year, our court-watching colleagues note.
- “But the court has also been skeptical when it comes to federal agency power generally, and with respect to the pandemic,” per Ann and Robert.
- Case in point: A divided Supreme Court shot down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national moratorium on evictions, saying the federal government didn’t have the power to implement such a ban.
3. In the meantime, how have hospitals and business groups responded?
It’s been a mixed bag.
An appeals court upheld the mandate for large employers, and parts of the rule are slated to begin next week. The vaccine requirement for health-care workers has been blocked in roughly half the states.
Already, a number of large employers — like United Airlines, Facebook and Deloitte — have some form of a vaccine mandate. But others have been wary of putting in a policy the courts may strike down, while some states have banned them from doing so.
- “There has been a lot of waiting to see what the Supreme Court is going to do,” said Robert Duston, a business lawyer with Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr. “I expect if the Supreme Court allows this to go forward, our phone and emails are going to be blowing up next week.”
As for health-care workers, some states already have their own vaccine requirements for hospital and nursing home workers, though some include a testing component. Here’s a snapshot of the industry:
- The Association of American Medical Colleges says the vast majority of its members have gone through with a mandate, though a few have put theirs on pause waiting for the federal mandate, per Janis Orlowski, AAMC’s chief health-care officer.
- The American Hospital Association says that roughly 40 percent of hospitals had their own requirement in place before Biden’s rules came out — and most have kept them. But as for new mandates, hospitals are generally wary to move forward in states where the federal rules are halted, according to Nancy Foster, a vice president of the AHA.
- LeadingAge, which represents nonprofit providers of aging services, says that, anecdotally, many members have vaccine mandates, even in states where the courts have blocked Biden’s rule, per spokesperson Lisa Sanders.
4. So when will there be a decision?
Some lawyers and groups expect a speedy decision. But we’re always wary of making bets on the high court.
Coronavirus
White House, USPS finalizing plans to ship tests to Americans
The White House and the U.S. Postal Service are finalizing plans to deliver 500 million coronavirus test kits to households across the country, four people familiar with the plans told The Post’s Jacob Bogage and Dan Diamond.
A formal announcement could come as soon as next week, with officials aiming to begin shipping the tests by mid-January. The administration will launch a website allowing individuals to request rapid tests.
Test manufacturers and distributors seeking to provide some of the tests have submitted proposals to the government, and the administration awarded its first contract toward the purchase yesterday evening, one person with knowledge of the plan told our colleagues.
The Biden administration has come under fire for a testing shortfall as the demand for tests surges due to the infectious omicron variant. Forecasters predict the omicron surge could peak this month, adding another sense of urgency to the plan.
Biden’s former covid-19 advisers call for a new approach to the pandemic
Six former health advisers to Biden’s transition team released a series of journal articles on Thursday calling for a “new normal” in the nation’s approach to fighting the coronavirus and other viral threats, Dan reports.
Who’s involved: University of Pennsylvania bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel, New York University infectious disease doctor Celine Gounder, University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, former acting chief FDA scientist Luciana Borio, former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration David Michaels, and former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Rick Bright.
What they’re saying: The former advisers write that the “new normal” for covid means accepting that we won’t eradicate the virus.
The administration could be doing more: The authors say that the United States urgently needs “modern data infrastructure” that can provide real-time information on the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S., they argue, has been too reliant on data coming out of the United Kingdom and Israel. They also suggest phasing in vaccines targeting specific variants and investing in tests, vaccines and prevention, such as mailing vouchers to Americans that can be used to obtain free, high-quality face masks.
The end goal: In one article, three of the former advisers propose a threshold for living “normally” with covid: The country should get back to the levels of viral respiratory infections and death that we had pre-covid during high severity years. In 2017-2018, for instance, the U.S. had approximately 41 million symptomatic cases of influenza, 710,000 hospitalizations and 52, 000 deaths. With more than 1,000 Americans dying each day from covid-19, the U.S. has a long way to go.
In some parts of the country, many covid-19 patients were admitted for other reasons
This coronavirus wave looks different than previous ones even as hospitalizations reached their highest level in a year. In some facilities, a majority of the covid-19 cases were initially admitted for other reasons and their coronavirus cases were identified incidentally, The Post’s Dan Diamond, Fenit Nirappil and Dan Keating report.
- For instance: Officials in Los Angeles said Wednesday that roughly two-thirds of covid-19 patients in the county’s public hospitals were initially admitted for other causes.
Meanwhile, in parts of the Midwest, where delta is still a major threat, health workers are continuing to treat an influx of severely ill patients who are struggling for survival. At CoxHealth in Springfield, Mo., the coronavirus remains the immediate cause for 81 percent of coronavirus hospitalizations.
Hospital capacity also varies widely. In Rhode Island this week, 54 percent of hospitals reported a “critical” staff shortage. But just 20 percent of Florida and Texas hospitals reported similar shortages, according to data collected by the Department of Health and Human Services.
West Virginia wants to offer a fourth dose of the vaccine
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has requested permission from the Biden administration to offer an additional dose of the vaccine to certain high-risk populations who are at least three months out from their first booster shot.
- West Virginia referenced the fact that Israel has greenlighted fourth doses in its request: “Just like West Virginia has led the nation time and again throughout this pandemic, Israel has led the world. And, right now, Israel is offering a fourth dose to an even bigger population — people who are four months out from their Pfizer or Moderna booster shots,” Justice said.
- Meanwhile, Moderna's CEO said yesterday that people are likely to need a second booster dose in the fall.
Daybook
On tap today: The CDC will hold its own media briefing. This comes after Director Rochelle Walensky has been criticized for repeatedly stumbling on messaging her agency’s coronavirus policies to the public, which The New York Times reported on in a deep dive this week. The agency hasn’t held regular news conferences since former President Trump stopped them in early 2020, the NYT notes, although Walensky does participate in the White House covid-19 briefings.
