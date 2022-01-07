Today, the White House is again declining to weigh in too forcefully, because it probably doesn’t have to — at least yet. White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients began an event Wednesday saying, “The president couldn’t be clearer: Schools in this country should remain open.” Psaki too has reinforced that this is Biden’s position, including tying it directly to the situation in Chicago, and has pointed out that 96 percent of schools are indeed open. The message seems to be: We’ve made good on this, even if there are outliers.