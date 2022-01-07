Consider Biden’s assessment of Friday’s new jobs numbers, calculating employment in December 2021 — and putting a capstone on his first year in office.
“We have added 6.4 million new jobs since January of last year. One year,” Biden summarized. “That’s one of — that’s the most jobs in any calendar year by any president in history.”
It is. But that high number is high because of a low number and because of a higher number. But then, they are also probably better than they seem because they often start worse. Got it?
I’ll start unpacking that description by putting it in its most appropriate context. There are now more than 330 million Americans, meaning that it’s a lot easier to put 6.4 million people to work than it would have been when the population was significantly lower. Trump used this trick, too, looking at raw employment totals relative to history because they sound more impressive.
Nonetheless, employment did expand quickly in Biden’s first year in office. The comparative growth in 2021 is clearly more robust in raw terms than it was for other new presidents in the past 40 years.
You’ll notice, though, that the line for Biden begins below the line for Trump, unlike the other predecessor-successor pairings shown on the graph. This is a function of Trump having overseen a net loss of jobs during his presidency, which is itself a function of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is important context for the job growth in 2021. Compared with where we might have been had the employment trend seen in 2018 and 2019 continued, the country is still more than 7 million jobs short of where we might have been. This happens, of course; the economy gets redirected and short-term trends don’t hold. Below, for example, you can see where we would be had the trends in 1985-1986 or 2005-2006 continued to the present.
The recession a decade ago pushed us to a lower path. The question is whether the pandemic similarly shifts the path or, as with other dips, is simply a deviation from the pattern.
Whatever the answer, there were a lot of people working two years ago who aren’t now, jobs that were then filled that currently aren’t. In 2021, the country was mostly refilling that hole, which helped push the number of “new” jobs higher more quickly. Employment in December was lower than in February 2020, meaning that there are also “old” jobs being filled and needing to be filled.
That doesn’t change the fact that growth was good, of course. Relative to employment in January of a president’s first year, Biden saw faster growth both in raw and in percentage points. (I use January as a point of reference here because employment measured that month precedes the new president’s inauguration.)
As I’ve written before, though, Biden’s also taken some political damage because of a weird pattern we’ve seen in the past year: The initial jobs reports have almost uniformly underestimated actual job gains in a month. On the graph below, note that the cumulative total of the initially released estimates in Biden’s first year lands just above 5 million, while the final, adjusted totals top 6 million.
The difference in initial and final estimates seen in 2021 was larger than any other recent president except Bill Clinton. It may be larger still in the final estimate; the December numbers will be adjusted in January and February.
In other words, while the economy has added a lot of jobs under Biden, jobs estimates have also often overestimated what the government tally would be, leading to a number of initial news reports that might later have been less dour. And then another caveat: Even with those revisions, monthly jobs totals have still been lower than what economists expected.
There are a variety of other caveats that can be applied to jobs numbers, from the difference between the calculations of employment and unemployment and the fact that the December numbers were mostly counted before the surge in coronavirus infections that accompanied the omicron variant’s arrival. But even just within the context of the numbers we have, there are a variety of lenses through which they can and should be considered.
For a politician, though, this is useful. Pick the most flattering lens and deploy it.