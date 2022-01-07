This is important context for the job growth in 2021. Compared with where we might have been had the employment trend seen in 2018 and 2019 continued, the country is still more than 7 million jobs short of where we might have been. This happens, of course; the economy gets redirected and short-term trends don’t hold. Below, for example, you can see where we would be had the trends in 1985-1986 or 2005-2006 continued to the present.