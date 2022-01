The Biden administration is also ramping up pressure on NSO. The State Department and National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) warned of the dangers of “commercial surveillance tools” in a public alert. The alert didn’t name NSO, but a U.S. government official linked the announcement by the center to NSO Group, saying that software made by the company and others pose "a serious counterintelligence and security risk.” The NCSC is a division of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.