Even the standard of “knowledge that there’s potential to create violence” — rather than merely making false claims about election results — is rather broad. Given the violence on Jan. 6 tied to Trump’s bogus fraud claims, virtually anybody who made false statements about the 2020 election results moving forward would potentially meet that standard. While the bill hasn’t been introduced, the standard as described by Inslee would be significantly broader than the one set forward in the Supreme Court’s decision in Brandenburg v. Ohio, which stated that speech is not constitutionally protected if it is “directed at inciting or producing imminent lawless action” and is “likely to incite or produce such action.”