The idea that the answer to false speech is more speech correcting it, rather than legal sanction — often described as “counterspeech” or the “counterspeech doctrine” — is one that undergirds much of our country’s approach to regulating (or, more specifically, not regulating) political speech.
It’s also one that has run into some serious challenges, as tens of millions of Americans and a majority of the Republican Party have bought into Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, with no amount of counterspeech or fact-checking proving a remedy.
So Jay Inslee, the Democratic governor of Washington state, is thinking outside the box — way outside the box.
Inslee has in recent days said he will support a bill criminalizing some such political speech. The bill he’s supporting would make it illegal for an elected official or political candidate to lie specifically about election results. Citing Trump’s “big lie” and “continuing coup,” he has called for the Democratic-controlled state legislature to take up the bill, which is still being drafted, in the session that began Monday.
“It should not be legal in the state of Washington for elected officials or candidates for office to willfully lie about these election results,” Inslee said.
Inslee says the proposal he supports would make it a gross misdemeanor — punishable by up to 364 days in prison — to lie about election results specifically with the “knowledge that there’s potential to create violence.”
But even that approach — which seems to veer a little closer to incitement law — would probably face an uphill battle in court. And Washington state has some recent history with failed attempts to criminalize false political speech.
In 2007, the state Supreme Court struck down a 1999 law making it a crime to lie about a political opponent. “The notion that the government, rather than the people, may be the final arbiter of truth in political debate is fundamentally at odds with the First Amendment,” the majority wrote.
Similarly, a federal court on Ohio in 2014 struck down a law allowing the state election commission to regulate and censor false political speech. The judge, an appointee of Barack Obama, offered a version of the counterspeech argument: “We do not want the government ... deciding what is political truth — for fear that the government might persecute those who criticize it. Instead, in a democracy, the voters should decide.”
That case had actually worked its way up to the U.S. Supreme Court on a procedural matter before being sent back to that lower court. (The later opinion was then upheld by a federal appeals court.) But to date, the Supreme Court has not weighed in extensively on whether false political speech can be a crime.
As George Washington University professor Catherine J. Ross summarized in 2017:
[The 2012 Stolen Valor case, United States v. Alvarez] and earlier Supreme Court decisions set out a framework, but do not expressly resolve a number of threshold issues including: whether lies in political campaigns and other political speech have greater or lesser constitutional protection than autobiographical lies of the sort at issue in the case; and what standard of review applies to inhibitions on protected but deceptive expression. Alvarez is the starting point for any contemporary discussion of laws governing falsehood; it informs but does not determine the outcome of recent cases in which litigants have challenged the constitutionality of campaign deception statutes.
Thus, despite the laws in Ohio and Washington being struck down since the turn of the century, Ross noted that at least 16 states at that point had some kind of law regulating or criminalizing false campaign speech.
Inslee’s effort would certainly, at the very least, give the issue new salience and invite a more high-profile discussion of what is and isn’t fair game in modern politics. (The cases described above involved a congressional candidate in Ohio and a state Senate candidate in Washington.) But it’s worth significant skepticism.
Even the standard of “knowledge that there’s potential to create violence” — rather than merely making false claims about election results — is rather broad. Given the violence on Jan. 6 tied to Trump’s bogus fraud claims, virtually anybody who made false statements about the 2020 election results moving forward would potentially meet that standard. While the bill hasn’t been introduced, the standard as described by Inslee would be significantly broader than the one set forward in the Supreme Court’s decision in Brandenburg v. Ohio, which stated that speech is not constitutionally protected if it is “directed at inciting or producing imminent lawless action” and is “likely to incite or produce such action.”
In a news release, Inslee suggested his legislation could pass muster because it hues to the standard in Brandenburg. He said that decision “made it clear that speech can be limited where it is likely to incite lawlessness.” But the Supreme Court standard is not just that it is “likely” to produce lawlessness but that it is in fact “directed at” doing so and that the lawless action is “imminent” — two very important clauses, the former of which Inslee’s idea, as described, would seem hard-pressed to meet.
It’s certainly worth watching what the proposal ultimately looks like. But there’s probably a reason even most high-profile critics of Trump’s falsehoods aren’t talking in these terms — even as the tools available haven’t done much to tamp them down.