Now, the tech industry is fighting back, with tech trade groups launching a counteroffensive by flooding Facebook with ads opposing the bills, a dramatic contrast to their ad spending on the platform in previous years.
The advertising has surged in recent months, with tech industry trade organization NetChoice spending more than $1 million on Facebook ads since October — a more than fifteen-fold increase from its Facebook ad spending in the previous two-and-a-half years. All told, NetChoice’s antitrust ads have been shown at least 24 million times on Facebook since April 2021. The group’s members include Amazon, Facebook and Google. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The ad campaign has catapulted NetChoice to be one of the country’s 20 biggest spenders on Facebook political ads since October. The group spent more on Facebook ads in the past three months than the committee to reelect former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, who lost a high-profile race in November, and former president Donald Trump’s Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.
NetChoice says the increased spending has a simple purpose: it is trying to educate Americans about the dangers of the regulations. “While the techlash is a beast of the Beltway, its resulting impact will be felt nationwide,” said NetChoice spokesman Rob Winterton. “Our campaign aims to educate them about that and what they can do about it.”
NetChoice’s ads over the last 90 days have notably focused outside the Beltway. Ads in Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania amount to more than $600,000, around half of the group’s total Facebook ad spending in that time period.
The group’s ads paint a dire picture. Arguing that Congress is trying to take over the Internet and break the products you probably use every day, many of them call on viewers to send letters to their members of Congress to complain about antitrust legislation.
Some ads portray the legislation as a matter of life and death. In July and August, NetChoice showed ads depicting someone today asking their Amazon Alexa device for CPR instructions. To show what would happen after passage of the bills, the group pasted a screenshot of the search “how do I perform CPR?” on Microsoft’s Bing search engine.
“Americans will lose access to help in an emergency,” the ad reads. It was shown more than a million times on Facebook and Instagram, according to Facebook’s ad library.
The advertising comes as Congress faces a tight window to pass the bills ahead of this year’s midterm elections, which could upend prospects to pass the proposals in the near future. Lawmakers designed the bills to:
- Beef up the power of regulators
- Put the burden on tech giants to prove their mergers aren’t anticompetitive
- Bar tech giants from having a line of business that creates a conflict of interest with its operation of a platform
- Block tech giants from prioritizing their products over those of their rivals
Groups aligned with Big Tech say the bills would also make it more difficult for consumers to use digital services. Some have also argued that they would bolster China by adding barriers for U.S. companies.
Supporters of the bills don't agree. Arguments that antitrust enforcement would hamper innovation “really don’t hold much water,” said Diana Moss, the president of the liberal American Antitrust Institute, arguing that major U.S. technology companies are global in scope and dominant.
Jane Meyer, a spokesperson for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who leads the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel and has been behind some of the legislation, slammed the effort.
“How can you trust the Big Tech companies to take care of misinformation when they are spreading it themselves? These companies are hiding behind their hundreds of lobbyists and resorting to lies in an attempt to prevent the implementation of common sense digital rules of the road,” Meyer said. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters because they know the public is on our side.”
NetChoice isn’t the only group to launch such an ad campaign, though the group’s campaign is the most expensive one currently targeting antitrust legislation on Facebook. Other groups that count major technology companies as partners, contributors or members have run a flurry of ads objecting to the bills:
- The American Edge Project targeted members of Congress by name, warning their constituents that America could “lose its competitive edge to foreign adversaries.” The group’s Facebook ads have been displayed at least 24 million times since March 2021.
- Americans for Tax Reform has called the bills a “Trojan Horse for big government,” and “left-wing power grab.” The bills “would only increase government abuse of conservatives” because of “Deep State bureaucrats,” according to the group.
- Facebook ads paid for by the Connected Commerce Council and American Edge present the decision to vote for the bills as a dichotomy between supporting China or U.S. businesses.
- “Don’t Break Our Tech,” whose ads are funded by the Computer and Communications Industry Association, has argued in Facebook ads that the bills would “break your phone’s security” and make services like free Google searches things of the past.
Ads aren’t the only way groups are trying to warn Americans about the bills. American Edge, which was launched by Facebook, has also taken to the airwaves to spread its message. Doug Kelly, the group’s chief executive, has appeared on radio shows in Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana, where he’s warned about the bills and juxtaposed their potential effects to the demise of American manufacturing.
Our top tabs
Trump’s social network is probably months away from being fully operational
Truth Social’s preorder page on Apple’s App Store lists an “expected” Feb. 21 launch date, but people familiar with the effort say it will likely be months later, Douglas MacMillan, Josh Dawsey and Elizabeth Dwoskin report. Trump’s social media company did not respond to requests for comment.
Trump has turned down offers from Gettr, a social media platform led by former aide Jason Miller, and Parler, believing that a Trump-branded company would be a better option. But the effort has been plagued by problems and delays, with dozens of engineers, security workers and other employees needed to build a social network. Trump Media has said some hiring has taken place, but it will be slow until a planned merger with a publicly traded company has been completed.
The European Union is crafting legislation to require tech companies detect and remove images of child abuse
E.U. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said in an interview with a German newspaper that she plans to propose the legislation “in the coming months,” Reuters reports. She said that Internet service providers and technology companies had voluntarily made 22 million reports related to the images in 2020, but that was a fraction of the actual total.
“I will propose legislation in the coming months that will require companies to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse,” Johansson said. “A voluntary report will then no longer be sufficient.”
Facebook parent Meta’s head of communications has left the company
John Pinette’s departure leaves a void at Facebook, which is battling pressure from lawmakers, regulators and the public over the harms of its platforms, the Wall Street Journal’s Meghan Bobrowsky reports. Pinette began overseeing the company’s external communications operations in 2019.
“Today will be my last day at Meta,” Pinette wrote in a post to colleagues. “I know the team will continue to thrive as you do some of the most important — and most difficult — work in Communications.” Pinette declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal, and Meta did not respond to a request for comment from the outlet.
Rant and rave
The Wall Street Journal's Tim Higgins reported on what gets teens to switch to Apple and its iMessage service. Even the official Android account weighed in:
Ars Technica's Ron Amadeo:
BuzzFeed's Parker Ortolani:
Akita Software's Jean Yang:
Agency scanner
Inside the industry
Workforce report
Trending
Mentions
- The Markup and Mozilla’s Rally platform are partnering on a project focusing on the ways Facebook tracks people.
Daybook
- Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks at an Atlantic Council event today at 10 a.m.
- FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks discusses infrastructure funding at an Information Technology Industry Council and Bridge for Innovation event on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
- Damian Collins, who chairs the U.K. Parliament’s Joint Committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, discusses disinformation at a Washington Post Live event with former Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican who represented Texas, on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
- Cédric O, France’s Minister of State for Digital and Telecommunications, discusses Europe’s digital agenda at an Atlantic Council event on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m.
- The Senate Indian Affairs Committee hosts a roundtable on the digital divide and infrastructure investment on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.