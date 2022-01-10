At the time, the comments gained attention in part because Polis is a Democrat. The it’s-up-to-you mantra Polis was embracing was more like something you’d hear from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott than from the chief executive of a blue state. But it was also a recognition of where the pandemic was after the initial surge of the delta variant. Those who had been vaccinated were better protected against infection and against hospitalization and death, so Polis was largely just recognizing reality: Coloradans should get vaccinated and, if they didn’t, that’s that.
And then the pandemic changed.
Colorado, like the country overall, is seeing a surge in new infections driven by the omicron variant of the virus. There are indicators from other countries that omicron leads to fewer hospitalizations and deaths than previous variants, though it’s hard to know the extent to which that will hold true here. But this combination of spiking cases and perceived weakness has already reshaped the political response.
A rush to an endemic. In recent days, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has shifted his rhetoric on how residents of his state should deal with suspected infections: ignore them unless they’re symptomatic.
“When you have an endemic respiratory virus, the default has got to be, you live your life,” he said at a news conference last week. “Then, if you end up getting sick, test to see what it is.”
There are a number of challenges here, most notably that asymptomatic people can still transmit the virus. If you’re exposed to someone who has the virus and learn that you are also covid-positive even if you don’t feel sick, you might take steps to reduce your interactions with other people — and prevent someone more at risk from getting sick.
You also might identify an infection before your own symptoms emerge or grow worse. Critics of DeSantis were quick to point out that he’d held a news conference earlier in the week in which he spoke about the need for early treatment in response to covid-19 infections. Early treatment is a bit harder when you discourage testing. (DeSantis was also criticized for allowing a million coronavirus tests held by the state to expire.)
The key word in DeSantis’s comments, though, is “endemic.” At some point, hopefully, soon, covid may be akin to the flu: a thing that emerges and for which vulnerable populations should have up-to-date vaccinations, but a thing that Americans generally can treat as background noise.
There are short-term political benefits for DeSantis to cut down on testing. When cases spiked in Florida over the summer, the governor insisted that it was a result of Florida experiencing its “covid season.” This was defensive; DeSantis is seeking reelection next year and a potential presidential bid in 2024, so it’s useful to tie surges in infections to inevitability rather than leadership. His defenders were quick to predict that cases would surge in the northeast, come winter, reinforcing the seasonality of the virus. And indeed, cases have surged in the northeast — and once again, in Florida. By limiting testing, the state tamps down on the size of its reported surge in cases and dampens such comparisons. (If you’re skeptical that the state would play tricks like this, note how it reports covid-19 death numbers.)
Again, it might be that the virus is hitting an endemic point, that splashy reports about new infections simply don’t capture the challenges the virus now poses. But it is also useful for DeSantis to encourage his state to treat the virus that way.
Infection triumphalism. There was another Florida-related development in recent days that bears mentioning. Right-wing media (and DeSantis’s team) celebrated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) maskless, outdoor Florida vacation as a tribute to Florida’s less stringent rules governing the spread of the virus.
This argument was weird for two reasons. First, the idea of New Yorkers heading to Florida during the winter is not a new one, related less to rules about masks than weather. Second, New York’s rules aimed at limiting the spread of the virus are not as severe as has been presented. The fully vaccinated do regular wintertime activities in Ocasio-Cortez’s hometown of New York City, for example, though there is an indoor mask mandate that was reintroduced after omicron. Sitting outside and eating, as Ocasio-Cortez was photographed doing, is run-of-the-mill in New York — except that it’s cold.
Then Ocasio-Cortez announced that she’d tested positive for the virus. The focus of her critics pivoted quickly: Guess those vaccinations didn’t do her any good after all! One could also point out that she tested positive only after experiencing what DeSantis trumpets as the “freedom” his state offers, but that’s beside the point. The point, instead, is that this is what an endemic virus would look like: Ocasio-Cortez getting sick but (presumably) not experiencing significant negative effects thanks to her being vaccinated. Her living her life largely as she usually would until she learned she was sick.
Since vaccination is by now deeply intertwined with politics — to the point that former president Donald Trump has faced blowback from his base for encouraging boosters — omicron’s apparent improved ability to evade immunity protections seems to have increased the number of vaccinated people getting infected. (The use of “seems” and “apparent” reflects two realities: the limits to data collection on the virus and the slow pace at which that data accrues.) The result? Occasional crowing about the futility of being vaccinated, crowing that ignores the role of vaccination in decreasing worst-case scenarios.
Fox News’s Tucker Carlson has gone further, suggesting on his show that vaccine boosters actually increase the chance you’ll get infected. Predictably, this has no foundation in fact, with Carlson completely misinterpreting a non-peer-reviewed study looking at infection rates. The researchers found higher infection rates from omicron in people who had been vaccinated relative to delta infection rates. So it wasn’t Ms. Vaxed getting infected more often than Mr. Unvaxed; it was Ms. Boosted being multiple times more likely to be infected by omicron than delta because omicron is better at evading immunity protections. That multiple was higher for someone boosted than for an unvaccinated person because the unvaccinated person was a lot more likely to be infected by delta. The paper even says that the researchers “found an increased transmission for unvaccinated individuals, and a reduced transmission for booster-vaccinated individuals, compared to fully vaccinated individuals.”
But, you know. Tucker Carlson.
There are a lot of stories about the vaccinated contracting the virus right now for another reason: prominent individuals who’ve embraced vaccination and contracted the virus are more likely to speak about it publicly. (They can tout how the vaccine reduced their symptoms, for example, or how they are following recommendations to isolate.) If a hard-right member of Congress contracted the virus, would he release a similar statement?
Rhetorical context collapse. This fight over vaccines overlaps with another trend in pandemic rhetoric that I wrote about last week: pretending that the challenges posed by omicron are equivalent to the challenges that existed all along. It’s a form of context collapse, pretending that because vaccines may offer less protection against omicron, those who pooh-poohed vaccines last summer, before omicron emerged, were right all along. Same with masks: Since experts now recommend higher-quality masks to combat omicron, the argument goes that masks were never useful in the first place.
The analogy I like to use: If you’d said in October 2020 that the president was named Joe, you can’t claim on Jan. 21, 2021, that you were right all along. Circumstances changed.
It can be hard to tell if the person making such claims is being willfully dishonest or simply misunderstanding how the virus has changed. But it doesn’t change the reality: Omicron operates differently. It also ignores that such claims are often still wrong: Vaccines appear to prevent severe illness even from omicron and mask-wearing can still reduce transmission. Adding air bags to cars didn’t mean that seat belts didn’t work.
Caution exhaustion. Then there’s the trend embodied by Polis’s statements, one that’s increased with the spread of omicron. Even those sympathetic to mask recommendations and who have been vaccinated are eager to treat the pandemic as mostly over. For many people, the risk is, in fact, very small: Those who are vaccinated and boosted, have no known preexisting conditions and who are relatively young are very unlikely to see significant negative effects. (This appears to be the category into which Ocasio-Cortez falls.) But there are others — those with unvaccinated children, those with elderly relatives — who’d like to see ongoing precautions in place. The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson articulates the divide well, but we can summarize it fairly easily: those who sympathize with Colorado Gov. Polis’s position and those who think it’s fraught.
One challenge is that, even in heavily vaccinated, heavily Democratic areas, there are lots of people who are unvaccinated, people who are more likely to end up in the hospital. The massive surge in new cases from omicron is already straining some hospitals, presumably due to infections among the unvaccinated. Taking fewer precautions against the virus, treating it as though it’s endemic, means more such infections.
No one is clear on what the best response is. We’re in the middle of a surge that will be of unclear duration and which will do unknown damage. Everyone’s sick of the virus and of discussion about the virus. At the same time, people are practiced at incorporating the pandemic into their political worldview and seeing new developments through that lens.
We will get to a point where the virus is background noise. Today is not that point but, instead, a turbulent, uncertain one. The politics, never calm, are similarly unsettled.