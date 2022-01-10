There are short-term political benefits for DeSantis in cutting down on testing. When cases spiked in Florida over the summer, the governor insisted that it was a result of Florida experiencing its “covid season.” This was defensive; DeSantis is seeking reelection next year and a potential presidential bid in 2024, so it’s useful to tie surges in infections to inevitability rather than leadership. His defenders were quick to predict that cases would surge in the Northeast, come winter, reinforcing the seasonality of the virus. And indeed, cases have surged in the Northeast — and once again, in Florida. By limiting testing, the state tamps down on the size of its reported surge in cases and dampens such comparisons. (If you’re skeptical that the state would play tricks like this, note how it reports covid-19 death numbers.)