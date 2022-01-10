“There comes a time when you pass the torch to the next generation of leaders,” he said. “I’m deeply gratified that our bench in the 7th District is deep and fortunately we have a strong group of leaders who are ready and able to take up that torch.”
The sentiment echoed Perlmutter’s concerns in 2018, when he opposed Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) becoming the next House speaker, in an attempt to encourage the Democratic Party to begin transitioning to younger leadership.
“It was like, ‘Okay, you guys are my friends. It’s just, you’ve got to start passing the torch here,’ ” Perlmutter told The Washington Post then. “Maybe I should have stepped back and just … not worried about it. But I did worry about it.”
Perlmutter was first elected to represent Colorado’s 7th Congressional District in 2006, and is serving his eighth term, assigned to the Rules, Financial Services and Science, Space and Technology committees.
His district was redrawn once for the 2012 election and will be different again this year after redistricting in Colorado. Under the state’s newly redrawn maps, Perlmutter was the only incumbent moved to a less favorable seat, shifted from one that Biden won by 22 points to a district Biden would have won by 14 points, according to a Washington Post analysis of 2020 election results.
Before his time in Congress, Perlmutter served in the Colorado Senate. In a statement, Perlmutter said it had been “an honor of a lifetime” to serve his community in some elected capacity for more than 25 years. Among his proudest achievements was expanding renewable energy research and growing aerospace industry in the state, as well as completing the VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colo., he said.
Perlmutter, who is the 26th House Democrat to announce he will not seek reelection or is pursuing another office in 2022, also expressed confidence that a Democrat would hold on to his seat, even after redistricting.
“I will miss meeting the voters of the new 7th District — it is truly the most beautiful district in America,” he said. “It’s got the best of Colorado in it and even though the numbers are slightly tighter we will win.”
Colby Itkowitz contributed to this report.
