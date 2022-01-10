Anybody who has followed coronavirus misinformation over the past two years, as we have, would know what this was about: the idea that it’s just a coincidence that people who are dying of other things happened to have died shortly after contracting the virus. This has been a mainstay on the right, particularly with the likes of Tucker Carlson, who raised the issue as early as April 2020. Back then, it was about suggesting the official death toll during Donald Trump’s presidency was inflated. (Trump himself notably disagreed with that.) Today, it’s about suggesting maybe we don’t need so much mitigation.