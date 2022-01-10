Before her departure at the end of last year, Sanders had been one of Harris’s most vocal and public defenders. In addition to concerns about whether Harris had adequately addressed the issues in her portfolio, the vice president’s office was beset by concerns about messaging discipline and staff dysfunction, topped by four high-level departures at the end of the year.
The troubles have continued into 2022. Jamal Simmons, who was hired as communications director for the vice president’s office, spent his first days on the job apologizing for decade-old tweets about “undocumented folks.”
Sanders, 31, a Black political strategist, was a spokeswoman for the 2016 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) but became a senior adviser to Joe Biden in his 2020 bid for the White House, a race that played out amid racial unrest following the police killing of George Floyd. Black voters emerged as key to Biden’s victory. She has previously been a political analyst for CNN and published a 2020 memoir, “No, You Shut Up.”