As my colleague Isabelle Khurshudyan notes in her dispatch from Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has portrayed the tensions with Ukraine and its Western allies as a security threat to Moscow, instead demanding written guarantees from the United States and NATO that the military alliance will not expand eastward or cooperate with countries from the former Soviet Union. The Kremlin also is calling for the removal of all NATO military infrastructure installed in Eastern European countries after 1997. U.S. and Ukrainian officials have said that Russia, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, has concentrated more than 100,000 forces around Ukraine in an apparent threat of a multipronged attack.