It looks like Nord Stream 2 week in the Senate
The Senate is expected to hold a symbolic vote this week on sanctions against Nord Stream 2. Critics of the pipeline, meant to ferry Russian natural gas to Germany, warn it will vastly expand Moscow’s leverage over Western Europe while hurting U.S. partners in Eastern Europe.
It’s more symbol than substance because the legislation crafted by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) would need to attract 10 Democrats in addition to all 50 Republicans to pass — an unlikely scenario — and there’s no reason to think the House would take it up even if it did. Democrats generally oppose the pipeline, but most say the Cruz bill goes too far.
But for vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection in November, it could make for an uncomfortable vote, not only because the pipeline benefits Russia but because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly been lobbying for Congress to help kill the project.
It has also been a political flash point because Cruz held up scores of Biden national security and foreign policy nominees to protest the geopolitical implications of such a deal. But the Texas senator reached a deal last month with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who pledged to hold the sanctions vote before Jan. 14 in return for the Republican lifting his blockade. The agreement set a 60-vote threshold for passage.
Nord Stream 2, completed but not yet operational, would convey Russian natural gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany, effectively cutting out Ukraine and costing Kyiv significant income in the form of energy transit fees. It would also give Russian President Vladimir Putin leverage by making Western Europe more dependent on Russian fuel.
That Ukraine situation
No matter the outcome in the Senate, the promise of congressional action comes at a moment of high drama for President Biden’s diplomatic efforts to forestall a new Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the first of several rounds of high-level talks in Geneva today.
As my colleague Isabelle Khurshudyan notes in her dispatch from Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has portrayed the tensions with Ukraine and its Western allies as a security threat to Moscow, instead demanding written guarantees from the United States and NATO that the military alliance will not expand eastward or cooperate with countries from the former Soviet Union. The Kremlin also is calling for the removal of all NATO military infrastructure installed in Eastern European countries after 1997. U.S. and Ukrainian officials have said that Russia, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, has concentrated more than 100,000 forces around Ukraine in an apparent threat of a multipronged attack.
The Biden administration has threatened “massive consequences” if Russia pushes further into Ukraine or tries to destabilize the government in Kyiv — and part of the American retaliation would appear to include getting Germany to halt Nord Stream 2, Bloomberg reported last month.
Over the weekend, David E. Sanger and Eric Schmitt detailed at the New York Times some of the other potential costs for Moscow.
“The plans the United States has discussed with allies in recent days include cutting off Russia’s largest financial institutions from global transactions, imposing an embargo on American-made or American-designed technology needed for defense-related and consumer industries, and arming insurgents in Ukraine who would conduct what would amount to a guerrilla war against a Russian military occupation, if it comes to that,” David and Eric reported.
After coming into office vowing to disrupt Nord Stream 2, the Biden administration has gone through several cycles of explaining why it wasn’t imposing all the sanctions it can on the project — chiefly a desire to mend ties with Germany, which says it needs natural gas as it shifts away from coal.
Most recently, the administration has warned Cruz’s proposal would undermine efforts to keep a “unified front” against Moscow, while simultaneously saying in public that the pipeline, which could get final Germany regulatory approval this summer, should not operate if Russia attacks Ukraine.
“Some may see Nord Stream 2 as leverage that Russia can use against Europe; in fact, it's leverage for Europe to use against Russia,” Secretary of State Tony Blinken said last week.
“If Russia renews its aggression toward Ukraine, it would certainly be difficult to see gas flowing through it in the future,” Blinken said.
Where Democrats stand
It’s not clear how hard the administration has been lobbying Democratic senators in private — or how much it needs to, even though most of them have supported sanctions on Nord Stream 2 in one form or another for years.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), who has worked with Cruz in the past to try to thwart Nord Stream 2, recently called the Texas senator’s legislation “ill timed” and said she had “serious reservations.”
Asked about administration outreach to senators, a White House official speaking on the condition they not be named to discuss the matter more candidly called the pipeline “a Russian geopolitical project that undermines the energy security and the national security of a significant part of the Euro-Atlantic community.”
One official said the administration has been working with Congress on a package of sanctions should Moscow ignore Washington's warnings.
What's happening now
Trump calls GOP senator a ‘jerk’ after he rejects former president’s election fraud claims
"Trump lashed out Monday at Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), calling him a ‘jerk,’ a day after the GOP senator said the 2020 election was ‘as fair as we have seen’ and dismissed Trump’s widely debunked allegations of extensive voter fraud,” Mariana Alfaro reports.
Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll
“A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the pandemic, once an issue that strongly favored President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, is beginning to recede in the minds of Americans. COVID-19 is increasingly overshadowed by concerns about the economy and personal finances — particularly inflation — which are topics that could lift Republicans,” the Associated Press's Will Weissert and Hannah Fingerhut report.
Tax refunds could face delays
Treasury officials say the Internal Revenue Service will face “enormous challenges” during this year’s tax filing season, warning of delays to refunds and other taxpayer services, Jeff Stein reports. “In a phone call with reporters, Treasury officials predicted a ‘frustrating season’ for taxpayers and tax preparers as a result of delays caused by the pandemic, years of budget cuts to the IRS, and the federal stimulus measures that have added to the tax agency’s workload,” he writes.
‘American Idol’ star Clay Aiken making a second bid for Congress in North Carolina
“In 2014, Aiken prevailed in the Democratic primary in the state’s 2nd District but was soundly defeated in the general election by Republican incumbent Renee L. Ellmers,” John Wagner reports.
“This time, Aiken, 43, is running in the redrawn 6th District that includes much of the territory currently represented by long-serving Rep. David E. Price (D-N.C.), 81, who announced in October that he would not seek reelection this year.”
Lunchtime reads from The Post
More than 1,700 congressmen once enslaved Black people
“More than 1,700 people who served in the U.S. Congress in the 18th, 19th and even 20th centuries owned human beings at some point in their lives, according to a Washington Post investigation of censuses and other historical records,” Julie Zauzmer Weil, Adrian Blanco and Leo Dominguez report.
“The Washington Post created a database that shows enslavers in Congress represented 37 states, including not just the South but every state in New England, much of the Midwest, and many Western states.”
- “Some were owners of enormous plantations, like Sen. Edward Lloyd V of Maryland, who enslaved 468 people in 1832 on the same estate where abolitionist Frederick Douglass was enslaved as a child. Many exerted great influence on the issue of slavery, like Sen. Elias Kent Kane, who enslaved five people in Illinois in 1820, and tried to formally legalize slavery in the state.”
Greg Gutfeld has risen to the top at Fox News — and that’s no joke
“Underground acclaim as a television comedic host has given way to more traditional right-wing fame as [Gutfeld] has become a superfan of former president Donald Trump, a scorching critic of America’s racial reckoning following high-profile police shootings of Black men, and leaned harder into the Democrat-bashing that characterizes Fox News. After years on ‘The Five,’ an ensemble show he co-hosts, he’s become even a bigger part of the dominant news network’s success as the host of a late-night comedy program that debuted in April — ‘Gutfeld!’' Manuel Roig-Franzia reports.
"Defying predictions, ‘Gutfeld!’ is regularly generating higher ratings than more established late-night fare, such as ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” and has at times even topped ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’”
… and beyond
Washington, D.C., has an insider-trading problem
“The Fed has been criticized for many things in the past: It has been called a handmaiden to the big banks and accused of widening the gulf between the haves and have-nots in this country with a decade of rock-bottom interest rates that fueled raging-bull markets in stocks and bonds disproportionately benefiting the one percent. But until last year, its members had not been viewed as using their insider status to profit ahead of the public,” New York Magazine's Michelle Celarier reports.
The rise of omicron
Some immunocompromised Americans may be eligible for a fourth shot in the coming days
“In October, the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] said immunocompromised people could receive a booster — which, for them, would be a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine — six months after receiving their third shot. Last week, the CDC updated its guidance to shorten that interval to five months,” Jennifer Hassan reports.
The Biden agenda
Biden comes out swinging against Republicans as his agenda stalls
“President Biden has begun his second year in office by lashing out at Republicans, embracing forceful new attacks meant to define a choice for voters between Mr. Biden’s Democrats and a Republican Party still under the thumb of former President Donald J. Trump,” the New York Times's Michael D. Shear reports.
“The sharp tone comes as Mr. Biden seeks to jump-start his agenda, which has largely stalled in Congress. And with midterm elections looming at the end of the year, the president faces a challenge that he has largely avoided so far: drawing Mr. Trump and other Republican leaders into a more direct clash of ideas.”
Biden faces delays in undoing Trump’s war on efficient dishwashers, dryers and lightbulbs that made him ‘look orange’
“Before Donald Trump launched his war against energy-efficient appliances, incandescent lightbulbs were on their way out. Federal rules required retailers to take them off their shelves by 2020 and sell replacements that would save customers money and energy instead,” Anna Phillips reports.
“That transition didn’t happen. Now the Biden administration is working to reinstate those rules and a dozen other efficiency regulations weakened under the former president — an unglamorous but effective way to cut energy use and fight climate change. But the Energy Department faces delays, bureaucratic obstacles and a huge backlog of long-overdue standards affecting dozens of household appliances, threatening the government’s ability to slash greenhouse gas emissions.”
‘We are going right to the belly of the beast’: Biden takes on Georgia
“Fresh off a high-profile speech in which he warned that a dagger had been placed at the throat of American democracy, President Joe Biden will travel to the state that White House officials view as “ground zero” for Republican-led election suppression efforts,” Politico's Laura Barrón-López and Christopher Cadelago report.
“Biden will speak in Georgia on Tuesday. In his remarks, he is expected to not only echo the themes of his address on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection but to expand on his endorsement of a filibuster carveout to pass voting rights legislation in the Senate.”
Biden shied away from news conferences, interviews in Year 1
“As Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held fewer news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies, and has participated in fewer media interviews than any of his recent predecessors,” the AP's Aamer Madhani reports.
The omicron wave, visualized
“The United States continues to see a huge spike in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant, with numbers surging to double that of the previous January 2021 peak,” our colleague Shelly Tan reports. “So far, omicron seems much more contagious, resulting in many more cases. However, while the variant is more transmissible, it seems less likely to result in death or severe hospitalizations.”
Hot on the left
Why more Americans are saying they’re ‘vaxxed and done’
“The messiness of Omicron data—record-high cases! but much milder illness!—has deepened our COVID Rashomon, in which different communities are telling themselves different stories about what’s going on, and coming to different conclusions about how to lead their lives. That’s true even within populations that, a year ago, were united in their desire to take the pandemic seriously and were outraged by those who refused to do so,” the Atlantic's Derek Thompson writes.
“A virus that seems both pervasive and mild offers an opening to people who are, let’s call them, ‘vaxxed and done.’”
Hot on the right
A year into his social media exile, Trump is working to get back online
“Former president Donald Trump’s upstart social network is probably months away from being fully operational, potentially limiting his ability to influence the midterm elections, according to people familiar with the fledgling operation,” Douglas MacMillan, Josh Dawsey and Elizabeth Dwoskin report.
“Several Trump advisers said the former president was aware that his news releases don’t get nearly as much attention and that he wants to get back on social media, though a spokesman for the president denied that he’s concerned that his influence has waned.”
Today in Washington
The president has no public events scheduled today.
