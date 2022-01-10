Before I get into the specifics of what he said, I’d like to add some additional context. You will recall that Trump’s presidency began with a nearly identical dispute over the size of the crowd at his inaugural speech. That fight set the tenor for much of his presidency. He pushed press secretary Sean Spicer to have an unscheduled news conference (at which Spicer didn’t take questions) to rebut accurate reporting about the number of people who attended the event. He complained about the coverage during a visit to the CIA, claiming without any basis in fact that more than a million people had showed up to hear him speak. The president who’d used crowd size as a proxy for his popularity on the campaign trail continued to do so once elected.