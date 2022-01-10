The child tax credit has been around for decades, but the pandemic relief package Democrats passed last year increased its value to $3,600 a year for children under six and $3,000 for children ages six to 17. (It was previously $2,000 a child for all children ages 16 and younger.) Couples who made up to $150,000 and single parents who made up to $112,500 were eligible for the full credit under the new law; it gradually phased out for those who made more money.