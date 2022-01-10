🚨: “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said in a statement Sunday evening,” The Post's Brian Pietsch reports. She is the latest in a string of politicians who have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks.
On the Hill
‘We’re just not going to let this die,’ says Sen. Sherrod Brown on child tax credit
Whither the child tax credit: Democratic lawmakers aren’t ready to give up on the child tax credit.
The credit is perhaps the highest hurdle standing in the way of passing President Biden’s stalled health care, child care and climate bill. Democrats included a temporary expansion of the credit in the $1.9 trillion relief package they passed last year, but it expired at the end of last month after the Senate failed to pass the Build Back Better Act (BBB).
The obstacle is — shocker! — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). The moderate Democrat said before Christmas that he couldn't vote for BBB, and he no longer supports advancing the proposal he sent to the White House last month, according to our colleague Jeff Stein.
That proposal didn't include the expanded child tax credit, which he's repeatedly balked at extending without a work requirement.
It’s not clear how willing Biden is to compromise on the details of the credit or whether the White House would accept a bill that doesn't include it. A White House official said only that Biden has made it clear that's he's open to compromise on the details of BBB.
But other Democratic lawmakers are nowhere near ready to give up on trying to include the credit in the bill, according to interviews with several of the credit’s strongest supporters. Some of them also said they were unwilling to make the changes Manchin has called for.
“There is such great interest in this among Senate Democrats and in the public that we’re just not going to let this die,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who’s worked for years to expand the credit, told The Early.
Brown declined to say whether he’d consider changing the credit along the lines of what Manchin talked about. “I’m not going to negotiate this way with Manchin reading this article, but I will do whatever it takes to get this done,” Brown said.
But other Democrats involved in crafting the expansion of the credit expressed little willingness to add a work requirement to the credit or to dramatically lower the income threshold for who can receive it, as Manchin has called for.
“There is no need to negotiate on these efforts,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) told The Early, citing the credit's success at cutting child poverty. Columbia University researchers estimate the expanded credit kept 3.8 million out of poverty in November.
“If you follow through on [Manchin’s reported preference to limit the credit to households that make less than about $60,000 a year], about 37 million kids would lose out on the child tax credit,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), citing an estimate by the Niskanen Center, a moderate think tank.
The backstory
The child tax credit has been around for decades, but the pandemic relief package Democrats passed last year increased its value to $3,600 a year for children under six and $3,000 for children ages six to 17. (It was previously $2,000 a child for all children ages 16 and younger.) Couples who made up to $150,000 and single parents who made up to $112,500 were eligible for the full credit under the new law; it gradually phased out for those who made more money.
Crucially, the law also let the Treasury Department provide the credit monthly to families monthly rather via their tax refunds once a year, giving families eligible for the full credit an extra $250 or $300 per child in their bank accounts each month. The law also made the credit fully refundable, so that even families who owed less in taxes than the value of the credit could get the full amount.
This month's payments won’t arrive on Jan. 15 because the credit wasn't extended. Advocates are planning a “day of action” on Friday to push lawmakers to extending the credit, and some Democrats hope the missed payments will galvanize support for it.
“On January 15, I think people are going to see it go away and they’re gonna wonder what happened to it,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), a longtime advocate of expanding the credit, told The Early.
The options
The credit still appears to be on Manchin's mind. “In recent weeks, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has tried seeing whether he could broker a bipartisan agreement over the child tax credit with Manchin, two people familiar with the matter” told our colleague Jeff.
Democrats have a number of optioning for tweaking the credit to try to win Manchin’s support.
They could impose a work requirement or lower the income threshold for parents to receive it, as Manchin has called for. Or they could try other ways to make it cheaper, such as cutting its value so it’s not as generous as it was last year but still bigger than it was before.
Bennet expressed support for only one change: Lowering the income threshold for high earners, such as families making more than $150,000 a year. (While the full expanded credit was only available to households making up to $150,000 for a two-parent family, families making up to $400,000 a year could — and still can — receive the old credit of $2,000 a child.)
“That is the lowest-hanging fruit, because it would save some money and it would also narrow the program,” said Emma Mehrabi, the director of poverty policy for the Children’s Defense Fund. (She nevertheless favors extending the credit without changes.)
Such a change could violate Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 a year, though.
One reason advocates are fighting so hard to extend the credit: they're banking on getting it in BBB as a first step to making it permanent.
“If it gets extended for 2022, Senator Manchin will still retain control over subsequent extensions,” said Seth Hanlon, a former Obama White House aide who’s now a senior fellow at the left-leaning Center for American Progress. “But at that point we’ll have more evidence about how the programs working. And I think there’s been tons of evidence so far that it’s been a tremendous success.”
Rep. Mo Brooks's role in Jan. 6 and lead-up to insurrection faces new scrutiny
‘I led the charge’: “In early January 2021, as Trump summoned his supporters to Washington, Rep. Mo Brooks says he received a dire warning from a fellow lawmaker: Antifa was planning to infiltrate the Jan. 6 rally ‘dressing like Trump supporters,’” our colleague Michael Kranish reports.
- “The Alabama Republican was so convinced that his life was in danger that he stopped going home and began sleeping on his office floor. He was there Jan. 5 when, shortly before going to sleep, he tweeted that Trump had asked him ‘personally to speak & tell the American people about the election system weaknesses that the Socialist Democrats exploited to steal this election.’”
- “The next morning, Brooks slipped into body armor underneath a yellow-and-black jacket, and delivered an incendiary speech to a sea of Trump backers near the White House.”
- “A review of his speeches, tweets and media appearances as well as affidavits and other court filings reveals his central part in mobilizing the effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory by repeatedly claiming that the election was stolen and then becoming the first member of Congress to declare he would challenge the electoral college results.”
At the White House
Inflation strategy at the White House fuels debate over corporate consolidation
The good, the bad, the inflation: “Biden’s push to blame some corporations for high prices has divided the White House’s allies, with liberal economists both inside and outside the administration split over whether monopoly power accounts for the spike in inflation facing the nation,” our colleague Jeff Stein reports.
- “In recent weeks, the White House has amplified its case that price increases for gasoline and meat are connected to corporate consolidation and greed, castigating meatpackers, gas companies, and other firms for passing higher prices onto consumers.”
- “But the move to blame big firms for the price spikes has divided many supporters of the administration. Senior officials at the Treasury Department, for instance, have been unsettled by the White House’s attempts to blame some large corporations for inflation, skeptical of that explanation for the recent rise in prices,” four people with knowledge of internal administration dynamics told Stein.
The Media
What we’re reading:
- U.S. emissions surged in 2021, putting the nation further off track from its climate targets. By The Post’s Brady Dennis and Maxine Joselow.
- ‘He knows his press releases don’t get any pickup’: One year off social media, Trump works to get back online. By The Post’s Douglas MacMillan, Josh Dawsey and Elizabeth Dwoskin.
- U.S. sends states monoclonal antibodies that may not work against omicron. By The Post’s Lenny Bernstein, Laurie McGinley and Katie Shepherd.
- Russia warns that U.S. doesn’t understand its goals on Ukraine. By the New York Times’s Anton Troianovski and David E. Sanger.
Viral
I love bacon and peanut butter sandwiches … said no one ever.
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @jaxalemany.