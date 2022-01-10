The United States opted for a middle route. We did a lot sometimes and in some places and often didn’t do much elsewhere. The result has been a death toll that has accrued steadily rather than suddenly, one that’s far closer to a million than even pessimists might have assumed two years ago. As of writing, the country has recorded an estimated 835,000 deaths from covid-19 since the pandemic began.
Unless you ask some of those who’ve advocated for that don’t-do-much approach. In recent days, a bit of rhetoric popular at the outset of the pandemic has reemerged among those Americans who reject calls to try to slow the virus’s spread or who are skeptical of the various vaccines that have been available for more than a year.
Maybe, they argue, experts are conflating dying from covid-19 and dying with covid-19. Maybe a lot of those 835,000 deaths are, like, a guy who died in a car crash but who also had covid at the same time. Maybe, the implication goes, covid isn’t really that big a deal after all.
As it turns out, the federal government tracks this data. It tallies the number of deaths each week, as it has for a long time. And the data show that, since the pandemic began in early 2020, there have been hundreds of thousands more deaths than the country would have otherwise been expected to see.
Let’s say that in the period from 2010 to 2019 Tennessee reported between 190 and 210 deaths in the first week of May. (I am making these numbers up, to be clear.) Then, in 2020, it reported 240 deaths. In the first week of May 2021, Tennessee saw 250. Those numbers are above the expected baseline. When the weekly figures exceed a certain margin, they’re dubbed excess deaths by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since Feb. 1, 2020, the country has tallied an estimated 882,000 more deaths than would have otherwise been expected. What’s more, those deaths have followed a consistent pattern: They mirror increases in the number of recorded coronavirus infections.
We can show this clearly by comparing the number of recorded infections per state with the number of excess deaths since the pandemic began. (The former are seven-day averages adjusted for population from The Washington Post’s data; the latter, percentages of expected deaths by week.)
There are points at which the two sync. Early in the pandemic, New York and New Jersey saw big spikes in excess deaths that didn’t match recorded cases … because testing was limited and those cases weren’t caught. More recently, many states have seen new highs in their recorded cases that aren’t matched by excess deaths. That’s in part because deaths lag new cases and the highly contagious omicron variant is a relatively new arrival in the United States. It’s also because the CDC’s death data are based on recorded death certificates, which themselves often lag deaths.
It can be hard to pick out the patterns above, so here’s an animated version of the same graph. Watch how the spikes overlap.
Again, this is not a function of people dying with covid. People died in car accidents before the pandemic; such deaths were part of the baseline of expected activity. If a guy died in a car accident who was going to die regardless of a covid infection, his death likely wouldn’t have pushed the state’s count into excess-death territory.
It’s frankly bizarre how eagerly people have tried to downplay the death toll from the virus, especially by deploying arguments that were debunked nearly two years ago. Hundreds of thousands of people are dead who otherwise would have been alive. Many of them were otherwise ill or elderly, but likely had years of life ahead of them. Last November, one estimate placed the cumulative years of life lost by those who died due to covid at about 28 million years.
If you really want to avoid wearing a mask at Safeway, maybe come up with a less ludicrous argument.