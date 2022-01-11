Cliff Albright of Black Voters Matter lamented to CNN that during the debate over bipartisan infrastructure legislation, Biden went to Capitol Hill and told Democrats to vote for it. He has never done that when it comes to voting rights, which he professes to be one of the biggest issues of his time. “He has not told them exactly what he wants, saying ‘Joe, I want you to modify the filibuster. I want you to do it now,’ ” Albright said.