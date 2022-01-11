The new data comes from New York, where Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has begun reporting precisely this divide.
“I wanted to drill down into those numbers,” Hochul said at a news conference last week. “ . . . I have two days’ metrics right now, and looking at just the 4th of January, we realized that 39 percent of the people are hospitalized with non-COVID related reasons and checking in yesterday’s number, that number was actually 42 percent.”
In other words, for every 10 people reported as having covid in New York hospitals, four were admitted for something other than covid.
An interesting and obviously important bit of information, but what does it actually tell us? Does it reinforce the idea that everyone is overreacting?
In short, no.
First of all, it’s not clear how representative is the New York data. Is this a similar pattern to what we’ve seen nationally since the pandemic began? A function of the increased transmissibility of the omicron variant? Related to broad adoption of vaccines that might limit symptoms? It’s not clear.
If we assume, for the sake of argument, that the 42 percent figure is and has been consistent, we can adjust our hospitalization data accordingly. Now, the three central metrics of the pandemic — cases, hospitalizations and deaths — look like this.
Why is that useful? Because it reflects the obvious point that hospitalizations are still correlated to the number of newly reported cases and, more importantly, the number of deaths. When one goes up, the others go up.
In fact, if the number of covid hospitalizations is being inflated by people who are asymptomatic but there for other reasons, that actually suggests that the virus is more deadly, not less. After all, if you’re hospitalized for, say, an appendectomy, you’re not likely to die. If you also have covid, that might be flagged as a covid hospitalization that ends up in the didn’t-die column.
If we compare the number of covid deaths to 58 percent of the total number of hospitalizations (assuming that 42 percent are not a function of a coronavirus infection), we’re reducing the denominator. Two divided by 10 is 20 percent; 2 divided by 6 is 33 percent.
If we look at the link between deaths and hospitalizations a week prior, the percentage of adjusted covid hospitalizations that led to deaths is higher than the raw count.
It’s clear that this sort of broad categorization probably does affect the numbers (though, again, the numbers do track with confirmed infections and deaths). If we take the Department of Health and Human Services’s data on hospital utilization and look at the total percentage of beds in use and those in use for covid, we see a weird pattern.
When covid cases increase nationally, so does the percentage of beds in use for covid — though, often, the total number of beds doesn’t change much.
There are a few possible reasons for this. One is that, as covid infections increase, we get more of these incidentally detected infections at hospitals. More infections in the community, more likelihood that people are asymptomatically infected. Another is that surges in covid cases limit the ability of hospitals to handle patients, so some hospitals divert space that would be used for surgery recuperation, etc., to treat covid infections. Same number of beds, different use.
If we apply our rough 42-percent metric here, the non-covid line gets a bit flatter. In other words, we’ve carving out 42 percent of the capacity in use for covid and giving it to the non-covid-prompted column. You can clearly see the drop in cases in the middle of last year, before the emergence of the delta variant — and that, from that point until late last year, the non-covid percentage of hospitalizations (when adjusted) was fairly stable.
Again, though, this doesn’t really suggest that covid is being overhyped. After all, the same HHS data show how ICU capacity rises and falls — and that, while the pattern largely matches the one above, ICU utilization increases as covid cases increase. In fact, ICU capacity correlates to new case totals more strongly than hospitalizations overall.
More covid, more hospitalizations, more ICU beds in use. And then: more deaths. On Monday, we looked at the way in which the same pseudo-Pollyannas downplay the actual death toll for similar reasons: that deaths like those in car accidents are commonly attributed to covid. Except that there have been far more deaths in recent months than historical patterns would suggest, reinforcing the idea that covid has exacted a massive toll.
Throughout this article, I’ve treated the efforts to raise questions about the number of people in the hospital as being offered in good faith. Often they aren’t. Now, as always, the data say precisely what they appear to say: more infections means more hospitalizations means more deaths. Maybe those ratios change with omicron and maybe the shape of the curves change when you extract those individuals who went to the hospital for something other than covid. But there have still been more than 830,000 people who’ve died of covid.