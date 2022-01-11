In their never-ending quest to prove that everyone except them is overreacting to the pandemic, critics of the government’s response have seized upon new data that speaks to one of their long-standing claims. That claim says covid-19 hospitalization data conflates people who are in the hospital because of a coronavirus infection and those who are there with such an infection. In other words, you go to the emergency room because you broke your leg but, while there, test positive for the coronavirus.