The Senate this week is also expected to take a vote on sanctions against, a pipeline meant to carry natural gas between Russia and Germany. Our colleague Olivier Knox writes in the Daily 202 that the vote could be uncomfortable for Democrats who generally oppose the pipeline, but say the legislation backed by(R-Tex.) goes too far. Meanwhile, environmental experts told The Climate 202 last month that the pipeline could have an immense impact on the climate, releasing significant amounts of methane into the atmosphere.