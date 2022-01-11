But a review by The Technology 202 found that the platforms have since declined to add labels to over two dozen posts that spread unsubstantiated claims of “election theft” or mass voter fraud from one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, including in the days leading up to Jan. 6.
The findings show a notable gap in how the two tech companies have enforced those policies, which Democratic leaders had criticized as being insufficient to curb the flood of election misinformation that percolated online during and after the election.
And they offer a glimpse into the challenges they are likely to face heading into the 2022 midterms, where candidates are poised to spread more falsehoods about the 2020 tally.
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), whose role in stoking falsehoods about the election ahead of the Capitol insurrection is facing mounting scrutiny from congressional Democrats, has peppered the social media platforms with posts suggesting the election was stolen or plagued by fraud.
The posts date back at least as far as the weeks immediately after the election was declared for President Biden and span to as recently as October, when Brooks posted on both Twitter and Facebook that there was “rampant” voter fraud and “election theft” in 2020. Those posts, along with a slew of others, remain active and unlabeled on Twitter and Facebook.
The posts appear to run afoul of policies Facebook and Twitter implemented months prior in a bid to safeguard the integrity of the election.
In September 2020, Facebook announced it would “attach an informational label to content that seeks to delegitimize the outcome of the election or discuss the legitimacy of voting methods.” Later that month, Twitter similarly said it would label or remove “false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process.”
“We will not permit our service to be abused around civic processes, most importantly elections,” Twitter wrote in a blog post at the time. “Any attempt to do so — both foreign and domestic — will be met with strict enforcement of our rules, which are applied equally and judiciously for everyone.”
A few months later, in December 2020, Brooks falsely claimed in a tweet that there was “compelling & overwhelming evidence of massive voter fraud & election theft.” The same day, Brooks claimed in posts on both Facebook and Twitter that “we are witness to the largest voter fraud and election theft effort in the history of the United States.” The posts remain unchecked.
Twitter and Facebook did not respond to questions about whether the Brooks posts violated their election policies.
But in a statement, Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy said that the platform's civic integrity rules are “designed for use during the duration of an election or other civic event” and so “we are no longer enforcing our Civic Integrity Policy on content related to the outcome of the now-concluded 2020 U.S. election.”
A spokesman for Facebook parent-company Meta, Kevin McAlister, said in a statement, "The responsibility for the violence on January 6 lies with those who attacked the Capitol and those who encouraged them.”
Twitter also declined to label posts by Brooks attacking the legitimacy of the election in the days leading up to and even during the siege on the Capitol by Trump’s supporters.
On Jan. 5, 2021, Brooks tweeted from his congressional account urging senators to “fight voter fraud & election theft” and claiming that “Socialist Democrats exploited to steal this election.” At 2:18 p.m. the next day, as Trump supporters smashed into the Capitol and as the House weighed objections to the certification of the election, Brooks tweeted, “Now we will find who supports, and who fights, voter fraud & election theft!” Neither of the posts received labels.
Brooks’s actions have emerged as a focal point for Democrats investigating to what extent, if any, Republican members of Congress helped to incite insurrection on Jan. 6. The lawmaker has denied any intent to spark the attack and said he was merely urging protesters to battle at the ballot box. (“The idea that I would encourage and incite violence on myself, my friends, and my colleagues is absurd,” Brooks said in a Jan. 12, 2021, statement.)
Some of Brooks’s posts did receive labels from the platforms. They include tweets from Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, 2020, claiming that the “largest voter fraud and election theft in American history” had just occurred and that voting by mail is “rife with voter fraud.”
Brooks has criticized tech companies for taking enforcement action against his posts in the past, accusing them of harboring an anti-conservative bias. Spokespeople for Brooks did not respond to a request for comment on his election posts.
The findings show that while the platforms have drawn headlines for their enforcement actions against Trump, they have overlooked smaller players and allies who also stoked, and continue to stoke, conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
As my colleague Cat Zakrzewski reported last March, a slew of House Republicans tweeted about the so-called “#StopTheSteal” movement after the election.
Brooks, who is running for Senate with an endorsement from Trump, is one of several Republican candidates who have made false claims about the 2020 election and are likely to test the social media platforms’ policies heading into the 2022 midterms.
A Senate committee is poised to begin debating a major antitrust bill as early as this week
The Senate Judiciary Committee’s debate of the bill is incoming, with the bill listed for consideration as early as this week, the committee announced. The bill would ban tech giants’ self-preferencing — the practice of giving their products and services a leg-up over those of their rivals. It was introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who chairs the committee’s antitrust panel, and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), the top Republican on the committee.
The committee typically holds bills for at least a week before they’re debated, so it’s not clear that it will be debated this week.
“The bill is widely viewed as a bellwether of whether Republicans and Democrats will be able to convert the mounting bipartisan animosity toward the tech industry into new laws,” my colleague Cat Zakrzewski wrote in October. “House lawmakers have already passed a companion version of this bill through the Judiciary Committee, and it awaits a vote on the House floor. The Klobuchar bill highlights the mounting bipartisan interest in both chambers of Congress in overhauling competition law to target the practices of a handful of tech giants.”
A judge ordered Google to hand over documents on its anti-union push
The company was wrong to claim that documents former Google workers subpoenaed were covered by attorney-client privilege, the New York Times’s Daisuke Wakabayashi reports. It stems from a case brought by the National Labor Relations Board in December 2020 that argued that Google illegally surveilled and fired labor organizers at the company.
In one document that administrative law judge Paul Bogas said wasn’t privileged, a Google lawyer said the company was looking for help “to engage employees more positively and convince them that unions suck.”
Google spokeswoman Jennifer Rodstrom told the Times that the case was related to employees breaching company security and didn’t have to do with unionization. “We disagree with the characterization of the legally privileged materials referred to by the complainants,” she told the outlet in a statement.
A United Kingdom financial regulator is planning to step up scrutiny of cloud-computing giants
The Prudential Regulation Authority is concerned by what would happen in the event of an outage of a cloud-computing giant as the United Kingdom’s banks rely on a few cloud providers, the Financial Times’s Stephen Morris and Laura Noonan report.
The agency is “exploring ways to access more data from cloud providers Amazon, Microsoft and Google, including on the operational resilience of their services,” people familiar with the matter told Morris and Noonan. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) The regulator is also looking into introducing tougher outage and recovery tests, they report.
Signal creator Moxie Marlinspike announced that he’s stepping down as chief executive of Signal. Brian Acton, a co-founder of WhatsApp, is taking over as interim chief executive. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart:
- SAP is joining BSA | The Software Alliance as a new global member. Julia White, the company’s chief marketing and solutions officer, is joining BSA’s board of directors.
- Damian Collins, who chairs the U.K. Parliament’s Joint Committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, discusses disinformation at a Washington Post Live event with former Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican who represented Texas, today at 11 a.m.
- FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks discusses infrastructure funding at an Information Technology Industry Council and Bridge for Innovation event today at 1 p.m.
- Cédric O, France’s Minister of State for Digital and Telecommunications, discusses Europe’s digital agenda at an Atlantic Council event on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m.
- The Senate Indian Affairs Committee hosts a roundtable on the digital divide and infrastructure investment on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.