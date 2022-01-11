The big idea
Here’s what to listen for in Biden’s voting rights speech
President Biden’s speech today in Georgia about voting rights won’t be his first impassioned entreaty for Congress — and specifically Senate Democrats — to pass legislation setting national elections standards. But it’ll be his most important, potentially legacy-defining effort.
And not giving the speech wasn't really an option. Biden faces sharp criticism from progressive activists on whom Democrats will rely to energize the party heading into the midterm elections, when Republicans are heavily favored to post significant gains and even retake control of Congress. Some progressive groups opted not to attend, citing months of “frustrating inaction,” according to the New York Times.
The broad strokes of the president’s remarks have been clear since the White House announced them and became clearer still after his remarks on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection that interrupted the certification of his November 2020 victory.
Biden will paint a picture of Republican-held legislatures in dozens of states tightening voting rules and shifting power from nonpartisan election authorities “not only to suppress the vote, but to subvert it,” as he put it last week.
And he will tell the country — and notably recalcitrant Senate Democrats — the only remedy is federal legislation, namely the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
The bill named for the late John Lewis, a civil rights icon and congressman from Georgia, would reinstate federal oversight when states and local governments look to change voting laws. The other bill would let voters register and vote on the same day, create national standards for voting by mail, limit purges of voter rolls, and make Election Day a holiday, among other things.
Those are the basics. Here are four more things to listen for if you tune in the president’s remarks, which are scheduled for 3:50 p.m.
How specifically and forcefully will he call for changing Senate rules to get the bills through?
This is the big one. The Democrats can't really do anything without it.
Republicans have used the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold for advancing legislation to block Democratic elections bills. Biden said in early November he was open to steps that “fundamentally alter” that delaying tactic in order to pass voting rights bills.
Voting rights advocates warned the White House last week not to bother making the trip to Georgia without a plan for overcoming the filibuster. And if not now, when?
My colleague Seung Min Kim reported last night: “The president, whose views on the Senate’s rules have evolved as pressure from the party’s base has grown, will throw his support behind changing the legislative filibuster to ease passage of voting measures and to ensure that ‘this basic right is defended,’ said a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the speech.”
Will he appeal to Democratic holdouts by name?
“Appeal to,” “call out,” to-may-to, to-mah-to. Biden doesn’t really need to, and there’s no evidence doing so would be productive. Everyone knows Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have resisted changing the filibuster, and without their votes the Democratic project is stillborn.
Still, there’s fresh pressure. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told his colleagues recently they would vote no later than Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on altering Senate procedures if Republicans continue to block those two bills.
“I think that everyone is going to have to take a hard look at where they want to be at this moment in history, as we're looking at efforts across the country to prevent people from being able to exercise their fundamental rights,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
What balance will Biden strike between pre-election and post-election?
To put this another way: How much will the president focus on Republican efforts to curtail 2020 election practices they blame for former president Donald Trump’s loss — rolling back vote-by-mail, tightening voter ID rules, curbing voting hours, and the like? And how much will he talk about the way the GOP has installed Trump loyalists — or Republican-held legislatures — in control of certifying (or rejecting) election outcomes?
Georgia provides a unique example. Republican gubernatorial candidate and former senator David Perdue has fully embraced Trump’s “Big Lie” that he was cheated out of a second term and said he wouldn’t have certified Biden’s 2020 victory. Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), who fought to overturn the 2020 election, is challenging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R). Raffensperger famously rebuffed Trump’s demand he “find” enough votes to give him victory in Georgia.
How much will Biden’s speech sound like an argument for the midterms, or 2024?
Stipulating that November is an eternity away, Democrats are in bad shape right now, facing long odds of saving their razor-thin control of Congress. And Biden’s Build Back Better legislative priorities look stalled.
One striking feature of Biden’s Jan. 6 speech was the way he cast the aftermath of the insurrection almost as a duel between him and Trump. “I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation. And I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of our democracy,” the president said.
That’s probably by design. Trump allies are eager for the election to be a referendum on Biden — on inflation, chaos at the southern border, pandemic school closures, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and first and foremost the president’s failure to fulfill his promise to tame the pandemic, to be precise. (Republicans have opposed mask and vaccine mandates and repeatedly cast doubt on the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines.)
Biden, on the other hand, wants the election to be a choice, to remind voters of why they voted for him in 2020 — and may want to do so again.
What's happening now
U.S. breaks record with more than 145,000 covid-19 hospitalizations
“The United States surpassed its record for covid-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, with no end in sight to skyrocketing case loads, falling staff levels and the struggles of a medical system trying to provide care amid an unprecedented surge of the coronavirus,” Fenit Nirappil, Brittany Shammas, Dan Keating and Lenny Bernstein report.
Justice Dept. forms new domestic terrorism unit to address growing threat
“Matthew G. Olsen, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, announced the unit in his opening remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, noting that the number of FBI investigations of suspected domestic violent extremists — those accused of planning or committing crimes in the name of domestic political goals — had more than doubled since the spring of 2020,” Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett report.
People hate overdraft fees. Capital One is ditching them and other banks may follow
“Capital One has become the nation's biggest bank to announce that it's ending overdraft fees altogether,” NPR’s Chris Arnold reports. Bank of America also announced cuts to its overdraft fees on Tuesday, though it will not do away with them entirely, MarketWatch’s Steve Gelsi reports.
Chicago schools to resume in-person classes after teachers union and city reach deal
“The deal means students can return to school on Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said in a statement. Lightfoot told reporters that the city would expand testing and enhance contact tracing efforts, as well as provide criteria for closing schools with outbreaks, to address the concerns held by the Chicago Teachers Union, whose members have expressed fear about getting infected in the classroom amid a nationwide surge fueled by the omicron variant,” Andrew Jeong and Laura Meckler report.
D.C.’s coronavirus vaccination requirement rolls out this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.
“As of 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, anyone 12 and older wishing to enter a D.C. restaurant, bar, sports venue, gym, nightclub or conference center will need to show proof that they’ve had at least one shot of an approved coronavirus vaccine. As of Feb. 15, everyone visiting those same venues will have to demonstrate they’ve had ‘a full initial course of vaccination,’ which does not include boosters,” Fritz Hahn reports.
Lunchtime reads from The Post
Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves
“It’s barely 2022 and already social media is swamped with pictures of empty grocery shelves — from cream cheese to paper towels, children’s juice boxes and cat food. Some of the culprits for this round of shortfalls are the same as in the early days of the pandemic, and some can be chalked up to new problems bumping up against old ones,” Laura Reiley reports. So what's going on? “The omicron surge, extreme weather and record December sales are among the reasons that toilet paper aisle is looking shaky again.”
… and beyond
Pence and Jan. 6 committee engage in high-stakes dance over testimony
“In recent weeks, Mr. Pence is said by people familiar with his thinking to have grown increasingly disillusioned with the idea of voluntary cooperation. He has told aides that the committee has taken a sharp partisan turn by openly considering the potential for criminal referrals to the Justice Department about Mr. Trump and others. Such referrals, in Mr. Pence’s view, appear designed to hurt Republican chances of winning control of Congress in November,” the Times’s Michael S. Schmidt and Alan Feuer report.
“For the committee, Mr. Pence’s testimony under oath would be an opportunity to establish in detail how Mr. Trump’s pressuring him to block the certification of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory brought the country to the brink of a constitutional crisis and helped inspire the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It could also be vital to the committee in deciding whether it has sufficient evidence to make a criminal referral of Mr. Trump to the Justice Department, as a number of its members have said they could consider doing.”
The rise of omicron
CDC weighs recommending better masks against omicron variant
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering updating its mask guidance to recommend that people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks worn by health-care personnel, if they can do so consistently, said an official close to the deliberations who was not authorized to speak publicly,” Lena H. Sun and Rachel Roubein report.
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
“Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations,” the Associated Press’s Zeke Miller reports.
Black people once enslaved by congressmen, visualized
“The Washington Post has compiled the first database of slaveholding members of Congress by examining thousands of pages of census records and historical documents. More than 1,700 congressmen once enslaved Black people. This is who they were, and how they shaped the nation.”
The Biden agenda
U.S. announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows
“White House [spokeswoman] Emily Horne said in a statement Tuesday that the new aid from the U.S. Agency for International Development will flow through independent humanitarian organizations and will be used to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services,” the APs Aamer Madhani reports.
Biden regulators could rain on Trump’s SPAC parade
“Biden’s top cop on Wall Street, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, is openly skeptical of SPACs, or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies. And Trump's SPAC deal features a host of red flags, including the backing of a Chinese firm with a checkered regulatory history, that have captured the attention of federal authorities,” CNN’s Matt Egan reports.
“That’s why legal experts tell CNN that securities regulators are likely to heavily scrutinize Trump’s SPAC, slowing down or even derailing the deal altogether.”
Hot on the left
West Virginia’s coal miners just made Joe Manchin’s life a lot harder
“For months, Sen. Joe Manchin III has sold his opposition to the Build Back Better proposal as driven uniformly by a brave and hardheaded assessment of the national interest. He has warned that BBB will fuel inflation and that its climate provisions will push energy markets to evolve too quickly and lead to a dangerous dependence on Chinese supply chains,” columnist Greg Sargent writes.
“It just got harder for the West Virginia Democrat to get away with this stance. And the culprit is none other than coal miners in his home state, whose union is redoubling calls for Manchin to support President Biden’s agenda.”
Hot on the right
‘I spent insurrection week listening to Steve Bannon’
“Bannon understands the maxim that constant repetition carries conviction. Like a NXIVM life coach he reminds viewers over and over about his watchwords for the year: Commitment. Engagement. Empowerment. He tells them that they are victims, but also are feared by the most formidable forces in the world if only they will exercise their power,” Tim Miller writes for the Bulwark.
“Put it all together and what you have is a show that offers Trump supporters a fascistic MAGA cosplay where they are the main characters, and the aggrieved victims, and also the all-powerful heroes. In this story reality is inverted to suit their purpose. Anyone who punctures the narrative must have an ulterior motive and be in league with the powerful (((shadowy))) forces who are conspiring to take them down.”
Today in Washington
Biden will arrive in Atlanta at 12:45 p.m.
At 2:40 p.m., the president and vice president will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the crypt of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King.
Biden and Vice President Harris will visit the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church at 3 p.m.
At 3:50 p.m., they will speak on voting rights legislation at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.
Biden will depart Atlanta at 6:15 p.m. and is expected to arrive back at the White House at 8:05 p.m.
In closing
“The U.S. Mint has begun shipping quarters featuring writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou to banks in the United States, the bureau said Monday — making her the first Black woman to be featured on a quarter dollar,” Annabelle Timsit reports.
Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.