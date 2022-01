At both a White House briefing and in an interview with the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recent days, Fox News challenged President Biden’s talking point that this is a “ pandemic of the unvaccinated .” Fox’s Peter Doocy on Monday noted that two people — both he and White House press secretary Jen Psaki — became infected after three doses. “Why is the president still referring to this as a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated?’ ” he asked Psaki. Likewise, Fox’s Bret Baier on Sunday asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky (while citing less-anecdotal data), “How is it that ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ is a terminology that should be used?”