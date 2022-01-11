Nor should that latter point get lost. Those more-serious cases cause significant damage because of the strain not just on the people involved and their loved ones, but on the larger health-care system — which is a hugely important piece of this. A huge and defining piece of any pandemic, after all, is the lasting results it has by virtue of its most serious cases. We often talk about these things in terms of death tolls for a reason, and the unvaccinated are overwhelmingly driving the death toll.