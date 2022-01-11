Another wrinkle is that the Supreme Court’s 2021 ruling in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee appears to have weakened a section of the Voting Rights Act that targeted discriminatory results, such as whether a law leads to minority voters registering or voting in lower numbers. In the 6-to-3 opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, the court said election laws should be examined with “consideration of ‘the totality of circumstances’ that have a bearing on whether a State makes voting ‘equally open’ to all and gives everyone an equal ‘opportunity’ to vote.” In other words, a law may stand if it added the “usual burden of voting” on a relatively equal basis to all voters.