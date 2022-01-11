The problem, once again, is that the majority Democratic caucus is not unified in this push. Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have expressed opposition to changing the filibuster rules, meaning that it almost certainly won’t happen. That’s been celebrated by Senate Republicans, who — like Manchin — have been publicly wringing their hands about making changes to the filibuster process.
Most of them — and most Democrats — though already have voted to change filibuster rules at some point in their Senate careers. When it comes to protecting the ability for their own voices to be heard, 74 of the 100 incumbent senators have voted to change those rules at least once.
Here we’re referring to two prior changes to filibuster rules, one stemming from a vote in November 2013, when Democrats were in the majority, and the other from April 2017, when Republicans were. Bear in mind, these are two of numerous adjustments or tweaks to filibuster rules; in her 2017 book “Exceptions to the Rule,” Molly Reynolds counts more than 160 often minor changes from 1969 to 2014.
But the votes in 2013 and 2017 were big ones, in each case overcoming one party’s opposition to nominees put forward by a president from the other party. In 2013, it was Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) lining up his caucus to allow appointees to be confirmed on a majority vote. In 2017, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) lined up Republicans to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. Of the senators now serving, 35 joined Reid’s push in 2013, and 39 joined McConnell’s. That’s nearly three-quarters of current members who at one point opted to change filibuster rules so that their own votes could contribute to a simple majority.
Among its elements, the above graph shows how infrequently new senators join the chamber. Only 20 members of the Senate were not around for either vote; almost two-thirds were around for both. Those senators who were in the chamber for each vote opted to align with their caucus’s position.
With one exception. Both rule changes were opposed by one sitting senator: Manchin.
Casual observers of the Senate may not recognize the extent to which Manchin is an outlier from his caucus. He’s the most moderate Democrat (as measured by VoteView’s ideology tallies) and represents one of the reddest states in the country. That he would oppose the 2017 rule change driven by Republicans isn’t remarkable, since all of the other currently serving members of his caucus did so as well. But in 2013, he joined two other Democrats in opposing such a shift.
In a statement, Manchin argued that the proposal being passed “simply went too far.”
“I firmly believe that the filibuster is a vital protection of the minority views and exactly why the Framers of our Constitution made the Senate the ‘cooling saucer,’” Manchin said in a statement. He invoked the words of the late Robert Byrd in making his case, a pointed reference to his immediate predecessor in his seat.
This remains Manchin’s point: that the Senate has institutional protections such as the filibuster for a reason. His is an appeal to tradition that those pushing to dump the filibuster often dismiss as archaic or (like Donald Trump in early 2017) ignore completely. For Manchin, though, his approach to the filibuster has been more consistent than that of many of his peers.
Which is why Biden’s current pitch is probably doomed. The Democrats can’t afford three defections as they had in 2013. They can afford zero defections. And the person most likely to oppose changing the filibuster rules based on his demonstrated track record happens to be one of the votes they desperately need to make the change.