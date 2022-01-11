Biden and his party have been pushing for changes to federal voting laws that they hope will counter Republican efforts constraining poll access. There’s no chance that Republicans in the Senate will join this effort to any significant extent, meaning that for the relevant legislation to pass, Democrats would possibly need to change filibuster rules, allowing a simple majority vote. Since the party’s caucus has 50 votes plus the tiebreaker of Vice President Harris, that is conceptually feasible: a majority vote to change the filibuster and one to advance the voting law ensuring, as the rhetoric goes, that all voters have a chance to be heard.