“What we’re looking at is two to three splits and making sure we satisfy the Voting Rights Act, which we think we have,” Sexton told the Tennessean. Nashville's Davidson County, which has made up most of the district for decades, gave Biden 65 percent of the vote, but two-thirds of residents are White, meaning that the state does not need to draw a seat that takes minority representation into account. While the lines aren't finished, splitting the seat could give Republicans control in eight of Tennessee's nine House districts this year, though Biden won 37 percent of the vote here in 2020.