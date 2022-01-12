There are of course other ways in which we could divvy this up. Maybe Lindell thinks that the 30-odd million Americans who aren’t criminals are solely those people who voted for Trump. Setting aside the implications for my own young kids, this still means that 6 in 10 supporters of the former president are still on their way to jail. Or, really, more than that, since Lindell also says that Trump, not Biden, got 80 million votes. So, then, 50 million Trump voters broke The Very Bad Law That Definitely Exists.