Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.), asked CISA Director Jen Easterly how agencies are faring with a portion of President Biden’s May executive order, which required them to use a security feature that requires an authenticating technique in addition to a password to access accounts and log on to computers and cellphones. Such techniques, which can include an authenticating app, biometric signature or SMS code, have been mandated before but government compliance has been imperfect.