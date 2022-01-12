The Senate officially calls them “congressionally directed spending” requests, while the House dubbed them “community project funding,” in its attempt to avoid using the E-word. As earmarks proliferated 20 years ago, K Street turned securing them into a cottage industry. Lobbying firms plucked away the top staff who handled earmarks for a specific lawmaker, turning them into lobbyists whose focus was getting clients, often from their former boss’s district, to create more and more earmarks.