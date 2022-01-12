MARSHALL: This is a huge issue. Wouldn’t you agree with me that you see things before members of Congress would see them —

FAUCI: What?

MARSHALL: -- So that there’s an air of appearance that maybe some shenanigans are going on. You know, I don’t think that that’s -- I assume that’s not the case.

FAUCI: Senator, what are you talking about?

MARSHALL: I assume it's not the case.

FAUCI: My financial disclosures are public knowledge, and have been so. You are getting amazingly wrong information.

MARSHALL: So, what -- I cannot find them. Our office cannot find them. Where would they be, if they’re public knowledge?

CHAIRWOMAN PATTY MURRAY (D-WASH.): Senator?

MARSHALL: Where?

FAUCI: It is totally accessible to you, if you want it.

MARSHALL: For the public? Is that accessible to the public?

FAUCI: To the public.

MARSHALL: Okay.

FAUCI: To the public. You are totally incorrect.

MARSHALL: We look forward to reviewing it.