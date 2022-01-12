President Biden, who attended Reid’s funeral in Las Vegas on Saturday, will not attend the Capitol ceremony Wednesday. Vice President Harris will be in attendance, as well as members of Reid’s family. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be live-streamed and guests are by invitation-only.
In the weeks since Reid’s death, Democrats and Republicans alike have celebrated the life of the pugnacious Democrat, who served as Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015, one of the longest terms in U.S. history. Former aides and ex-presidents have spoken to Reid’s character, remembering his hard-hitting but often effective tactics that left behind an unmatched congressional legacy.
Biden, during Reid’s Las Vegas funeral, remembered him as a loyal ally who worked out agreements and stuck to them. Former president Barack Obama, who delivered the eulogy Saturday, said Reid encouraged him to run for the White House at a time when most of the Democratic Party aligned behind Hillary Clinton in 2008. The senator, Obama said, was one who “always chose progress.”
“At a time when so many Americans apply strict purity tests to politicians … Harry had a different view,” Obama said. “He didn’t believe in highfalutin theories or rigid ideologies.”
Reid, who was first elected to the House in 1982 and to the Senate in 1986, has been credited for enacting some of the Obama presidency’s biggest accomplishments, most notably the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act — Obamacare — for which he wrangled the support of the Senate’s 58 Democrats and two independents.
During his funeral, speakers noted Reid’s unlikely upbringing as a native of the impoverished town of Searchlight, Nev. Growing up, Reid lived with an alcoholic father, hitchhiked to high school in a different town, and had a brief career as a boxer before becoming an attorney and politician.
“He never gave up,” Biden said of Reid on Saturday.
Reid has also been remembered for his unending loyalty to aides and allies.
“If he gave you his word, he kept it. You could bank on it,” Biden said. “That’s how we got so much done.”
Individuals who have recently lain in state at the Capitol — an honor reserved for some of the country’s most distinguished citizens and leaders — include Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and former senator Bob Dole (R-Kan.), who died in December.
At the Capitol on Tuesday morning, the Lincoln catafalque, a raised platform where the caskets of those honored in this unique congressional ceremony rest, had been set up in preparation of Wednesday’s ceremony.
Reid’s casket will leave the Capitol on Wednesday evening, about 5 p.m. Pelosi and Schumer will be joined then by other congressional leaders to honor Reid. Plans for Reid’s burial have not yet been released.