On Wednesday, Reid’s remains will be carried into the rotunda during a ceremonial arrival at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will lead a congressional tribute. Both leaders will deliver remarks celebrating the life of the late senator from Nevada, whom they worked with for years. Members of Congress will be able to pay their respects to Reid between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.