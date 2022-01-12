Speaking to my colleague Cat Zakrzewski during a Washington Post Live interview that aired Tuesday, former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.) said digital platforms have the right to take action against “boldfaced lies” propagated on their sites by Trump and other political leaders.
The remarks stand in stark contrast to the view commonly voiced by Republican leaders that Silicon Valley companies are wrongfully censoring conservatives out of bias. And the uniqueness of Hurd’s stance highlights just how out of vogue it is within the GOP.
“These companies should outline what their terms of use are and enforce it, right? And so President Trump and these others have been violating those terms, so yes, the company should have the ability to do that,” said Hurd, who served in Congress from 2015 to 2021, when asked about suspensions against Trump and more recently Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
Hurd also rejected the notion that tech companies are biased against conservatives, as leaders from Trump to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have frequently alleged.
Hurd, a former officer for the Central Intelligence Agency who was widely viewed as a thought leader on tech policy issues on Capitol Hill, pointed to the massive audiences conservative outlets have developed on major social media platforms.
“When you look at some of the conservative outlets on Facebook at least, they have way more [of a] following than a lot of the mainstream media, even when you combine them, and so … I don’t think the facts definitely play out that way,” he said.
He added, “But ultimately, I think as elected officials, part of our responsibility is to provide facts on what’s really happening, and it’s unfortunate that that’s not always the case.”
Since Hurd left Congress, few if any of his former Republican colleagues have publicly disputed allegations of bias or defended tech companies’ political suspensions.
And if anything, the bias claims are poised to play a major role in how Republicans approach their tech oversight efforts if they retake either chamber of Congress, but particularly the House.
Top House Republicans including McCarthy and Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), the ranking members on the Judiciary and Energy and Commerce committees, have outlined plans to make the issue a big focus in the next Congress.
During a recent podcast appearance, Jordan talked about launching a flurry of investigations if Republicans retake the House, including to “go after Big Tech.”
Another conservative politician, British Member of Parliament Damian Collins, said at the Post Live event that the covid-19 pandemic has exposed the dangers of disinformation and highlighted the need for new regulations.
The remarks may show that the debate over mis- and disinformation isn’t as polarized in other countries as it is in the United States.
“What the covid pandemic has demonstrated is just how dangerous disinformation can be in the context of public health where … bogus treatments and anti-vaccine conspiracy theories are being promoted, and they can have a real impact on public health,” said Collins, who is spearheading a proposal to crack down on online harms in the United Kingdom.
He added, “It’s increasingly important that we address these issues.”
Asked about how the bias allegations affect efforts to tamp down on disinformation online, Hurd argued that it “contributes to that erosion of trust that we’re seeing,” particularly with institutions.
“By continuing to stoke up those flames, we further erode those efforts and then when it comes time to actually try to … do something like come together to deal with a global pandemic … it’s difficult,” he said.
The FTC’s lawsuit against Facebook cleared a major hurdle
It’s a reversal of fortune for the Federal Trade Commission, whose first complaint against the company was thrown out last year, Cat Zakrzewski reports. United States District Judge James E. Boasberg wrote that the FTC’s amended complaint from August had “more robust and detailed” evidence suggesting that Facebook has an alleged monopoly.
“Second time lucky?” Boasberg wrote, noting that the commission’s first suit “stumbled out of the starting blocks.” Boasberg also rejected Facebook’s argument that FTC Chair Lina Khan should be recused from the case because of her past work and writings.
Facebook says it’s poised to win on the merits of the case. “We’re confident the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims,” said Chris Sgro, a spokesman for Facebook parent Meta. He said the company’s investments into Instagram and WhatsApp have been “good for competition, and good for the people and businesses that choose to use our products.”
The Senate confirmed Alan Davidson for a top telecom post
Lawmakers confirmed Alan Davidson in a bipartisan 60-to-31 vote. President Biden nominated Davidson to lead the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency that handles telecom and Internet policy.
Davidson previously worked at the Mozilla Foundation, New America, the Commerce Department and Google, where he helped open the tech giant’s Washington office.
Activist groups continue to push for the Senate to quickly vote to confirm net neutrality advocate Gigi Sohn for a spot on the Federal Communications Commission. Sohn, who would give Democrats on the commission a 3-2 majority if confirmed, faces opposition from Senate Republicans who have pointed to past statements about Fox News to claim that Sohn is “hyperpartisan,” which she and her allies have pushed back on.
Amazon workers in Alabama are set to vote on unionization again next month
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) announced that ballots will be mailed to Bessemer, Ala., Amazon warehouse workers on Feb. 4 and vote counting will begin March 28, Rachel Lerman reports. Amazon and the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) requested that the vote take place in person, but the NLRB decided to hold the vote by mail because of coronavirus concerns. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Amazon touted last year's unionization vote. “Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU last year,” Amazon spokeswoman Barbara Agrait said. “We look forward to our team in BHM1 having their voices heard again,” she said, referring to the Bessemer warehouse.
The RWDSU said it was disappointed by the decision. “Amazon’s misconduct during the first union election so tainted the outcome that the NLRB overturned the results and directed a second election for workers in Bessemer, Alabama,” the union said. “We are deeply concerned that the decision fails to adequately prevent Amazon from continuing its objectionable behavior in a new election.”
Our colleague Will Oremus drew a handy diagram showing all of the analogies that District Judge James E. Boasberg wrote in his opinion for the FTC's Facebook case:
Some saw it as troubling. Gizmodo's Shoshana Wodinsky and Zamaan Qureshi, who is part of a group of advocates that calls itself the Real Facebook Oversight Board:
Former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos:
