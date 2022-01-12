As I’ve noted before, one reason I pay very close attention to the Israeli-Palestinian arena is that a lot of trends get perfected there first and then go global — airline hijacking, suicide bombing, building a wall, the challenges of pluralism and lots more. It’s Off Broadway to Broadway, so what’s playing there these days that might be a harbinger for politics in the U.S.?
We’ll let you read that column to get a sense for how hijackings and suicide bombings might relate to Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo). prospects as the Democrats’ 2024 vice-presidential nominee. It’s certainly … an argument that someone who has opposed nearly every non-Jan. 6-related thing President Biden supports should or could be his replacement VP nominee.
The most important thing for now is for us to float our own far-fetched sleeper tickets for the Democrats in 2024. Even as we write this, we recognize that certain crazy things have happened in recent years and that snarking at such things is a recipe for later embarrassment.
Nevertheless.
Biden-Cheney (the Other One) 2024: Former vice president Richard B. Cheney’s decision to appear at the Capitol for Jan. 6 ceremonies last week and to directly criticize former president Donald Trump and GOP leadership is surely a sign that he wants back in the game. Yes, he’s 80 and has had significant health problems and seems to have passed the torch to the next generation of Cheneys. But Democrats gave a remarkably warm welcome to the architect of the Iraq War! He knows the job, which is invaluable. And vice presidents aren’t term-limited, meaning he could be the first to serve more than two terms. History awaits.
Biden-Trump (the Other One) 2024: Mary L. Trump, the former president’s niece, has become one of his biggest-name critics, and she was an anonymous source for some of the most hard-hitting stories about Donald Trump’s tax schemes, before going public. She has since declined to rule out running for office. With Uncle Trump cuing up a potential 2024 run, what better way to fight back than by putting his own family member on your ticket? Maybe some Republicans would even be confused and vote for the wrong Trump.
Deval Patrick 2024: Just think about it: What if the guy who lots of establishment Democrats like, who many Obama loyalists wanted to run before, were to finally give it a go? What’s that? He actually ran in 2020 and couldn’t even make the debates? Oh, yeah.
Biden-Hogan/Baker/Scott 2024: This one makes a little more sense than Liz Cheney, in that Republican Govs. Larry Hogan (Md.), Charlie Baker (Mass.) and Phil Scott (Vt.) are very popular, actually moderate Republicans. In fact, they’ve routinely been among the most popular governors nationwide. And what’s diversity on a Democratic ticket, anyway?
John Edwards (Either One) 2024: It’s hard to go wrong here. You’ve got the once-fast-rising-Democratic star and former VP candidate who succumbed to a sex scandal (is that even really a disqualifier these days?) and beat related criminal charges, saying, “I don’t think God is through with me.” You’ve also got the moderate governor of Louisiana — he sandwiches a “Bel” in between his first and last names — who is the first Democrat to win two consecutive gubernatorial terms in the state since the 1970s. Maybe it could even be a joint ticket. What better way to try to appeal to the South?
Obama-Obama 2024: If you want to turn back the clock to actually successful national political families, why not go for the gold? Michelle Obama has long been one of the most popular political figures in the country (never mind that she has repeatedly said no way to running for office), and there is some open question as to whether her husband could be vice president, despite serving two terms as president.