John Edwards (Either One) 2024: It’s hard to go wrong here. You’ve got the once-fast-rising-Democratic star and former VP candidate who succumbed to a sex scandal (is that even really a disqualifier these days?) and beat related criminal charges, saying, “I don’t think God is through with me.” You’ve also got the moderate governor of Louisiana — he sandwiches a “Bel” in between his first and last names — who is the first Democrat to win two consecutive gubernatorial terms in the state since the 1970s. Maybe it could even be a joint ticket. What better way to try to appeal to the South?