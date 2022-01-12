At the White House
How pollsters say Democrats should talk about voting rights
On message: As he rallied Democrats to pass stalled voting rights legislation on Tuesday, President Biden warned in a speech in Atlanta that Republicans are seeking “to disenfranchise anyone who votes against them.”
“The facts won’t matter,” Biden went on. “Your vote won’t matter. They’ll just decide what they want and then do it.”
That’s how Democrats should be talking about voting rights, Celinda Lake, one of Biden’s lead pollsters in the 2020 election, told The Early before Biden’s speech.
Polling and focus groups show that high-minded talk about defending democracy isn’t as effective as more direct warnings that Republicans are trying to take away Americans’ right to vote, Lake said.
“It is not particularly strong to talk about making voting harder or easier,” she said. “People don’t necessarily think voting should be that easy. And they feel like it’s a responsibility, so if you have to go to a little effort, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”
Instead, Democrats need to “characterize who the villains are and what the villainous behavior is,” she said. They should warn that Republicans are trying to thwart the will of the people and deny the right to vote.
“All of that’s really strong,” she said.
Back in Washington
Democrats are mounting what Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has described as an “uphill battle” to convince Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to agree to revamp the Senate’s filibuster rules to pass a pair of voting rights bills. Schumer has promised to hold a vote on changing the rules by Monday.
Democrats have framed the legislation as a way to combat new voting laws that Republicans in Georgia, Texas and a slew other states passed in the wake of the 2020 election, as well as a means of shoring up American democracy following the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
It’s also a way for Democrats to deliver for Black voters who played a crucial role in electing Biden and Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), many of whom are now frustrated with the slow progress on racial justice issues.
“It’s a complaint that we commonly hear in focus groups, especially from Black voters,” one Democratic pollster said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe the results. “What are [Democrats] actually doing? What’s actually being done to solve some of these problems?”
Voting rights is a top issue for Democratic-leaning voters who don’t reliably turn out, Lake said. And a provision in the voting law Georgia passed last year making it illegal to hand out food and water in voting lines has been especially rage-inducing for Democrats.
“The Georgia law has become almost iconic to voters,” she said. “Everybody knows about getting in trouble for giving water or food out in a long voting line. People think that’s outrageous and ridiculous.”
A Quinnipiac University poll last year, conducted soon after Georgia's law passed, found that 67 percent of Democrats had an unfavorable view of the law, while only 3 percent approved of it. (Republicans felt the opposite: 45 percent had a favorable view and only 7 percent had an unfavorable one.)
Biden made sure to mention Georgia's ban on distributing food and water — which Democrats' voting rights legislation would undo — in his speech on Tuesday.
“What in the hell — heck — are we talking about?” he said, to applause.
Republican response
Conservatives counter that some of the changes Republicans have made over the past year are popular, such as tougher voter identification measures. The Georgia law, for instance, includes a new photo ID requirement to vote by mail.
A Monmouth University poll last June found that 80 percent of Americans support showing photo ID to vote. An Associated Press-NORC poll put the number at 72 percent, including 56 percent of Democrats.
“More than three-quarters of Black voters, more than three-quarters of Hispanic voters think you should have to show a photo ID to cast a ballot,” said Jason Snead, the executive director of the conservative-leaning Honest Elections Project. “That’s pretty remarkable when you consider the tone of the rhetoric which is being used to attack a lot of these measures as being discriminatory.”
The Freedom to Vote Act, one of the two voting rights bills Biden is pushing to pass, would force states that require identification to vote to accept photo and non-photo ID.
Other measures in the Democratic bill — such as provisions protecting early voting — are broadly popular. The Monmouth poll, for instance, found that 71 percent of voters thought early voting should be made easier, while only 16 percent thought it should be harder.
‘Language of values’
The Democratic pollster Margie Omero said the party should use talk about values when making the case for voting rights legislation.
Voting rights “are fundamental core values that should not be subject to the whims of state legislatures, to the political winds, to the candidates [whose] voters are upset about the results of an election,” she said. “These are core American values. When we speak in the language of values, that's something that voters respond to.”
Still, there's evidence that Democrats and Republicans have different values when it comes to voting rights.
A Pew Research Center poll last July found that Republicans were more likely to say that “voting is a privilege that comes with responsibilities and can be limited if adult U.S. citizens don’t meet some requirements,” while Democrats were more likely to say that voting is “a fundamental right for every adult U.S. citizen and should not be restricted in any way.”
The divide was partisan rather than racial. Eighty percent of Black Democrats and 81 percent of White Democrats described voting as “a fundamental right” that shouldn't be restricted. Just 28 percent of White Republicans said the same thing.
On the Hill
Senate Democrats, with White House support, unveil Russia sanctions bill
🚨: “Senior Democratic senators will unveil a fresh package of sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin if he invades Ukraine, an effort backed by the White House as the administration seeks to tamp down defections on a competing measure targeting Moscow set for a closely watched Senate vote this week,” our colleague Seung Min Kim scooped.
- “The legislation, obtained by The Post in advance of its release, would impose sweeping sanctions on top Russian military and government officials, including Putin and other leaders, as well as key banking institutions, if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine. It would also target companies in Russia that offer secure messaging systems such as SWIFT, which banks use to exchange key information with other financial institutions.”
- “A spokesperson for the National Security Council told The Post that the White House supports [Sen. Bob] Menendez’s bill — which would ‘trigger severe costs to Russia’s economy’ if Putin does go ahead with an invasion.”
The unveiling comes ahead of today’s meeting between Russian officials and NATO allies, with Russia “set to lay out its demands for security guarantees in Europe,” Reuters’s Robin Emmott reports.
- “NATO diplomats say the Western alliance is ready to negotiate with Moscow on increasing openness around military drills and to avoid accidental clashes that could spark conflict, as well as arms control regarding missiles in Europe.”
- But U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith told CNN’s Alex Marquardt Tuesday that she doesn’t “see a lot of compromise” on limiting NATO expansion. “No one has the right to kick the door shut,” Smith said. “Any decision about enlargement will continue to rest between the NATO alliance and the country in question.”
- To expand or not to expand, Putin would like to know. “For years, [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has fumed over NATO’s expansion eastward and American support for pro-Western sentiment in Ukraine; now, by creating a new security crisis that threatens to complicate Biden’s agenda, he has succeeded in getting the issue to the forefront in Washington,” the New York Times’s Anton Troianovski writes.
The campaign
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins House seat in Florida special election
“Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was elected Tuesday as South Florida’s — and the nation’s — newest member of Congress,” securing a seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Alcee L. Hastings, the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Anthony Man and Austen Erblat report.
- “The Democratic win will give Florida its first Haitian American member of Congress, in a region with about half a million people of Haitian descent,” our colleague David Weigel writes.
Viral
If you thought Anthony Fauci vs. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was rough …
We present to you, Fauci vs. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.):
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @jaxalemany.