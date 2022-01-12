WALLACE: I want to ask you a specific question about this, because there have been and are continuing to be investigations of what happened on January 6th. We'll talk about the commission in a minute.

Has the president ever reached out to you, since that report came out, to discuss what you and he talked about in the January 6th phone call? And did you say to him, ‘I can’t because we’re under oath?’

MCCARTHY: No.

WALLACE: That never happened?

MCCARTHY: Never happened.

WALLACE: And you would --

MCCARTHY: Never even close.