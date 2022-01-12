As the surge that began at the end of 2021 has carried over into 2022, there is some optimism in regard to vaccination and testing. Pfizer is racing ahead with plans to manufacture 50 million to 100 million doses of a new omicron-specific version of its coronavirus vaccine by the spring. The White House is promising to provide 10 million free coronavirus tests each month for schools, aiming to help keep classes in person at a time when testing across the country is uneven and, in some cases, virtually nonexistent.