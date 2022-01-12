“We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election,” Thompson wrote. “For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th ‘was doomed to fail.’”
Thompson also cites McCarthy’s conversation with Trump on Jan. 11, where McCarthy “may also have discussed with President Trump the potential he would face a censure resolution, impeachment, or removal under the 25th Amendment,” Thompson wrote. “It also appears that you may have identified other possible options, including President Trump’s immediate resignation from office.”
The committee also mentions various news reports that further detailed McCarthy’s conversations with Trump on and after Jan. 6, including a conversation with Trump where he “admitted ‘some degree of responsibility’ for January 6th in his one-on-one conversations with you,” Thompson writes.
Thompson wrote that the committee is interested in McCarthy’s conversations with Trump’s legal team, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and others about McCarthy’s “continued objections to the electoral votes from multiple states late in the evening of January 6th and into the morning of January 7th.”
McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to a message from The Washington Post.
This is a developing story that will be updated.