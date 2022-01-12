“We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election,” Thompson wrote. “For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th ‘was doomed to fail.’”
The letter came on the same day that the committee interviewed former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a source with knowledge of her testimony confirmed to The Washington Post. McEnany was subpoenaed in November, with the committee noting that she was with Trump at times during the attack on Jan. 6.
McCarthy is the latest Republican House member whose cooperation has been requested by the panel. Letters were sent recently to Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. Both have said they do not intend to cooperate.
The committee is now actively considering how best to get members to comply with its requests, including by issuing subpoenas.
“If we can get the necessary authorities and assurances that go with it, we’ll do it,” Thompson said in a Washington Post Live interview last week of the requests to Jordan and Perry. “Both those individuals are important and have been implicated into this illegal activity that occurred on January 6.”
In his letter on Wednesday, Thompson cites McCarthy’s conversation with Trump on Jan. 11, where McCarthy “may also have discussed with President Trump the potential he would face a censure resolution, impeachment, or removal under the 25th Amendment,” Thompson wrote. “It also appears that you may have identified other possible options, including President Trump’s immediate resignation from office.”
The committee also mentions various news reports that further detailed McCarthy’s conversations with Trump on and after Jan. 6, including a conversation with Trump where he “admitted ‘some degree of responsibility’ for January 6th in his one-on-one conversations with you,” Thompson writes.
Conversations with Trump’s legal team, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and others about McCarthy’s “continued objections to the electoral votes from multiple states late in the evening of January 6th and into the morning of January 7th” are also of interest to the committee, Thompson wrote.
McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to a message from The Washington Post.
The request from the committee also reveals a new text message from Fox News host Laura Ingraham to Meadows in which she writes that Trump would be “well advised” to discourage “protest at state capit[o]ls esp with weapons ... given how hot the situation is.”
Thompson’s letter cites public statements made by McCarthy expressing concern about the Trump’s false claims of a “stolen election” raising the specter of violence, and asks whether McCarthy “received FBI briefings regarding potential violence immediately following January 6th” — and if he communicated those concerns of violence with Trump or White House staff.
It is unclear how McCarthy will respond to the request to cooperate voluntarily.
The letter to McCarthy underlines Thompson’s determination to question members of Congress with knowledge of Jan. 6, and it seems likely that similar letters to other members will be forthcoming.
The reaction among House Republicans to those entreaties so far has not been positive. Jordan wrote to Thompson last week that the committee’s request “is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms.”