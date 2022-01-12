Still, it was decades — 1856 — before the Senate established a right of unlimited debate. Before then, there were some skirmishes on the Senate floor, such as in 1826, 1837 or 1841, that some experts trace as the beginning of the filibuster. The word “filibustering” was first used on the Senate floor to connote unlimited debate in 1853, according to Fisk and Chemerinsky. But it was not until the 1880s that filibusters were successful in derailing legislation; before then, every effort failed.