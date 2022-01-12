On Tuesday, Cruz got a chance to ask that question. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing centered on domestic terrorism, Cruz, adopting the demanded level of dudgeon, posed a series of questions to FBI executive assistant director for national security Jill Sanborn. The senator pushed Sanborn for answers he knew (or should have known) she wouldn’t provide, focused on Epps in particular. FBI and other government officials generally decline to answer direct factual questions, in part because doing so implies that they’ll answer questions in the future that might be more problematic to confirm or deny. If Sanborn denies Epps worked for the FBI — which the lack of evidence to the contrary suggests is the case — then a future refusal to deny that Joe Smith worked for the Bureau would be seen as confirmation that Smith did. So they just refuse to answer questions about what they’re doing and who they’re doing it with. As a senator should know.