To a rational person, this is damning: Trump’s allies pushed for an “audit,” got one, and Trump still lost. How can you rebut that? But the point of the audit, as I’ve written, was always to codify doubt. The audit accomplished what it was intended to accomplish: give Trump and his allies something full of “questions” to which he could point as evidence that something sketchy happened. Which is exactly what Trump did with Inskeep. (Last week, incidentally, Maricopa County dutifully rebutted all of those questions, answering each irrationality with a rational response. I suspect it won’t change much.)